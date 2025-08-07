Sales closed

Fantastical Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2 Daly Ave, Ottawa, ON K1N 6E2, Canada

#1 Ottawa Stay-cation - $560 value item
#1 Ottawa Stay-cation - $560 value
$1

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a relaxing night not-so-far from home with a stay at Cartier Suites, a day at Holtz Spa and dinner at North & Navy! This package includes:

  • 1 Night Stay in Superior Suites at Cartier Place Suite Hotel.
  • 1 Hydro Boost Facial and Luxury Foot Treatment at Holtz Spa.
  • $100 Gift Card to North and Navy Restaurant.
#2 Chef's Kiss - $320 value item
#2 Chef's Kiss - $320 value
$1

Starting bid

Up your cooking game with a class and giftbag from Knifewear Ottawa, and kitchenware from C’est Bon Ottawa! This package includes:

  • 2 Spots in a ‘Cut Like a Chef’ class, knife sharpening coupons and stickers from Knifewear Ottawa.
  • A champagne bottle opener and storage cap from C’est Bon Ottawa.
#3 Good Times with Good Friends - $520 value item
#3 Good Times with Good Friends - $520 value
$1

Starting bid

Get your friends together for fun-packed comedy, movie night, and axe-throwing adventures! This package includes:

  • 8 Absolute Comedy Tickets for Sunday-Thursday Shows, Expires Dec. 25, 2025.
  • A Voucher for an 8-person reservation at Lumberjaxe Axe Throwing.
  • A $50 Gift Card to the Bytowne Cinema.
#4 Rough n’ Tumble Family Adventures - $525 value item
#4 Rough n’ Tumble Family Adventures - $525 value
$1

Starting bid

Take the whole family for a trip to Bubbleseas Adventures, and Marked Adventure Park! This package includes:

  • 5 Weekend Warrior, Paintball, and OCR Ranch Vouchers at Marked Adventure Park.
  • A $25 Gift Card to Bubblesea Adventures.
#5 Experience History! - $220 value item
#5 Experience History! - $220 value
$1

Starting bid

Spend an afternoon taking in the historical sights of Canada at two national museums! This package includes:

  • 5 Tickets to the Canadian War Museum.
  • 5 Tickets to the Canadian History Museum.
#6 A Little Holiday Cheer - $220 value item
#6 A Little Holiday Cheer - $220 value
$1

Starting bid

Treat your loved ones this holiday season, with a Saunder’s Farm adventure, baked goods, and new books! This package includes:

  • 2 Guest Passes to Saunders Farm Country Christmas Days.
  • A $20 Gift Card to Strawberry Blonde Bakery.
  • A $100 Gift Card to Perfect Books.
#7 X-treme Fun - $200 value item
#7 X-treme Fun - $200 value
$1

Starting bid

Get your adrenaline pumping with ziplining, a game night at Level One Game Pub, and a Comedy Show! This package includes:

  • A $60 Gift Card to Level One Game Pub.
  • 2 Tickets to Interzip Zipline (Ages 15+).
  • 4 Absolute Comedy Tickets for Sunday-Thursday Shows, Expires Dec. 25, 2025.
#8 Spooky Season - $175 value item
#8 Spooky Season - $175 value
$1

Starting bid

Get ready for Halloween with Escape Manor, and Ottawa Haunted Walks, before catching your favourite flick at the Mayfair Theatre! This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to Escape Manor - Valid until August 31st, 2026.
  • $70 Gift Card (equivalent to 4 regular tours) for Ottawa Haunted Walk - Transferable to Toronto and Kingston.
  • 2 Movie Passes at the Mayfair Theatre.
#9 Get Movin' - $225 value item
#9 Get Movin' - $225 value
$1

Starting bid

Get up and go with classes at Wheelhouse Cycle, Pure Yoga Westboro, & The Play Ground Pilates Collective! This package includes:

  • 2 week New Rider Intro Pass to Wheelhouse Cycle Spinning Gym.
  • 1-Month Unlimited Yoga Membership to Pure Yoga Westboro.
  • 3 Passes for any class at The Playground Pilates Collective.
#10 Healthy Body, Healthy Mind - $750 value item
#10 Healthy Body, Healthy Mind - $750 value
$1

Starting bid

Embark on a mindfulness journey, courtesy of Dr. Erin McCarthy and Where I Thrive! This package includes:

  • 1-year Mindfulness Package from Dr. Erin McCarthy (one year of coaching, virtual retreats, mindfulness tools).
  • A one-month, all-access pass to Where I Thrive Gym.
  • A 90-minute massage treatment with Michael Pomerleau, RMT at Poised Massage Therapy.
#11 Unleash Your Inner Artist! - $550 value item
#11 Unleash Your Inner Artist! - $550 value
$1

Starting bid

Let your inner artist out with classes from Arthur Murray Dance and Ottawa School of Art! This package includes:

  • 2 Certificates for dance classes at Arthur Murray Dance Ottawa - Tickets eligible for Couples or Singles.
  • $250 Gift Card to Ottawa School of Art (Adult, Teen and Child classes available).
#12 The Most Relaxed Person in Ottawa - $520 value item
#12 The Most Relaxed Person in Ottawa - $520 value
$1

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with new hair care from Jet Black Studio and a facial and massage from Hand and Stone! This package includes:

  • A $100 Gift Card and premium Shampoo, and Conditioner from Jet Black Hair & Studio.
  • 2 Facial and Massage packages at Hand & Stone Spa.
#13 Toronto Theatre Lovers - $425 value item
#13 Toronto Theatre Lovers - $425 value
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy three of the best theatre Toronto has to offer! This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to any show in Soulpepper Theatre’s fall season (note: expires October 5th, 2025).
  • 2 Tickets to any show in Tarragon Theatre 2025/2026 season.
  • 2 Tickets to any show in Passe Muraille Theatre’s 2025/2026 season.
#14 A Night at the Opera - $350 item
#14 A Night at the Opera - $350
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a night with Canadian Opera Co. in the heart of Downtown Toronto! This package includes:

  • 2 Orchestra Premium Seat Tickets to any show in the Canadian Opera Company’s 2025-2026 season (Note: shows are in Toronto).
#15 Montreal Theatre Adventure - $300 value item
#15 Montreal Theatre Adventure - $300 value
$1

Starting bid

Catch the train and a show at Centaur Theatre! This package includes:

  • 2 Train Tickets to Montreal (Valid until October 2026).
  • 2 Tickets to a show in Centaur Theatre’s 2025/2026 Season (Valid until October 2026).
#16 “To unpathed waters, undreamed shores” - $175 value item
#16 “To unpathed waters, undreamed shores” - $175 value
$1

Starting bid

Take in a show of your choice at the iconic Stratford Festival! This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to any show in the Stratford Festival’s 2025 Season (Expires October 31 , 2025).
#17 Explore Wakefield! - $170 value item
#17 Explore Wakefield! - $170 value
$1

Starting bid

Tour beautiful Wakefield and experience its charms! This package includes:

  • One $25 Gift Card to The Village House Inn (Wakefield).
  • One $50 Gift Card to Le Hibou Cafe (Wakefield).
#18 Fun in the Sun - $230 value item
#18 Fun in the Sun - $230 value
$1

Starting bid

Have fun in the sun with an Ottawa Palapa Tour, a 1000 Island Kayak Rental, and Metcalfe Golf Passes! This package includes:

  • A $130 Gift Certificate towards a tour at Ottawa Palapa Tours on the Ottawa River One.
  • ½-Day Kayak Rental for 2 from 1000 Island Kayaking in Kingston.
  • 2 9-hole walking rounds at Metcalfe Golf & Country Club.
#19 Work it Out! - $355 value item
#19 Work it Out! - $355 value
$1

Starting bid

Get revitalized with a spin class, and an Aesthetica Spa massage and facial! This package includes:

  • A New Client Special Pass and Gift Pack from Barres + Wheels Bar Gym (Including tote bag, sweater, cap, sticky socks, snack bar and electrolyte drink mixes).
  • A Pedicure and Neck, Shoulder, Foot & Back Massage from Aesthetica Day Spa.
#20 Kings and Queens of Comedy - $700 value item
#20 Kings and Queens of Comedy - $700 value
$1

Starting bid

Grab a bite at Fratelli’s, and arrive in style to an Absolute Comedy show! This package includes:

  • 2 Vouchers for 2 hours of limo service for up to 10 passengers at Federal Limousine.
  • 4 Tickets to Absolute Comedy Sunday-Thursday Shows, Expires Dec. 25, 2025.
  • A $50 Gift Card to Fratelli Westboro.
#21 Feeling a Little Bougie? - $250 value item
#21 Feeling a Little Bougie? - $250 value
$1

Starting bid

Treat yourself with a new outfit and fresh hairstyle! This package includes:

  • A $50 Gift Card to Victoire Boutique curated clothing store.
  • A $200 Gift Card to Salon Rouge hair salon.
#22 Out on the Town - $220 value item
#22 Out on the Town - $220 value
$1

Starting bid

Support local theatre at the Great Canadian Theatre Company, after dinner at Brassica Ottawa! This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to any show in the Great Canadian Theatre Company’s 2025-26 Season.
  • A $50 Gift Card to Brassica Ottawa.
#23 Art Collector's Bundle - $150 value item
#23 Art Collector's Bundle - $150 value
$1

Starting bid

Take home 2 Central African Hammered Copper Art Pieces! This package includes:

  • 2 Central African Hammered Cooper Hanging Wall Art Pieces.
CLOSED Aug 11th #24 Light Up the Night! - $100 value item
CLOSED Aug 11th #24 Light Up the Night! - $100 value
$1

Starting bid

Catch the Grand Feux Casino’s fireworks finale on August 16th! This package includes:

  • 4 General Admission Tickets to Les Grands Feux Casino Grand Finale Fireworks Show on August 16 , 2025.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!