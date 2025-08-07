Fantastical Silent Auction

Starting bid
Treat yourself to a relaxing night not-so-far from home with a stay at Cartier Suites, a day at Holtz Spa and dinner at North & Navy! This package includes:
Starting bid
Up your cooking game with a class and giftbag from Knifewear Ottawa, and kitchenware from C’est Bon Ottawa! This package includes:
Starting bid
Get your friends together for fun-packed comedy, movie night, and axe-throwing adventures! This package includes:
Starting bid
Take the whole family for a trip to Bubbleseas Adventures, and Marked Adventure Park! This package includes:
Starting bid
Spend an afternoon taking in the historical sights of Canada at two national museums! This package includes:
Starting bid
Treat your loved ones this holiday season, with a Saunder’s Farm adventure, baked goods, and new books! This package includes:
Starting bid
Get your adrenaline pumping with ziplining, a game night at Level One Game Pub, and a Comedy Show! This package includes:
Starting bid
Get ready for Halloween with Escape Manor, and Ottawa Haunted Walks, before catching your favourite flick at the Mayfair Theatre! This package includes:
Starting bid
Get up and go with classes at Wheelhouse Cycle, Pure Yoga Westboro, & The Play Ground Pilates Collective! This package includes:
Starting bid
Embark on a mindfulness journey, courtesy of Dr. Erin McCarthy and Where I Thrive! This package includes:
Starting bid
Let your inner artist out with classes from Arthur Murray Dance and Ottawa School of Art! This package includes:
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with new hair care from Jet Black Studio and a facial and massage from Hand and Stone! This package includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy three of the best theatre Toronto has to offer! This package includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy a night with Canadian Opera Co. in the heart of Downtown Toronto! This package includes:
Starting bid
Catch the train and a show at Centaur Theatre! This package includes:
Starting bid
Take in a show of your choice at the iconic Stratford Festival! This package includes:
Starting bid
Tour beautiful Wakefield and experience its charms! This package includes:
Starting bid
Have fun in the sun with an Ottawa Palapa Tour, a 1000 Island Kayak Rental, and Metcalfe Golf Passes! This package includes:
Starting bid
Get revitalized with a spin class, and an Aesthetica Spa massage and facial! This package includes:
Starting bid
Grab a bite at Fratelli’s, and arrive in style to an Absolute Comedy show! This package includes:
Starting bid
Treat yourself with a new outfit and fresh hairstyle! This package includes:
Starting bid
Support local theatre at the Great Canadian Theatre Company, after dinner at Brassica Ottawa! This package includes:
Starting bid
Take home 2 Central African Hammered Copper Art Pieces! This package includes:
Starting bid
Catch the Grand Feux Casino’s fireworks finale on August 16th! This package includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!