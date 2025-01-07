Fashion for Compassion 2025

🌟 Your ticket includes: 🍽️ A delicious catered lunch prepared by the talented chefs at the Coast Bastion 💃 A stunning fashion show featuring beautiful styles provided by KC’s Boutique and the Nanaimo Hospice Shoppe 🏆 Exciting door prizes to win 🎲 The ability to purchase tickets to a thrilling 50/50 draw 🎁 The chance to participate in our silent auction filled with incredible items Please note: This event has open seating. Reserved seating is only guaranteed for groups who book 10 tickets in a single ticket transaction. Arrive early to secure seats together for your group.

🌟 Your ticket includes: 🍽️ A delicious catered lunch prepared by the talented chefs at the Coast Bastion 💃 A stunning fashion show featuring beautiful styles provided by KC’s Boutique and the Nanaimo Hospice Shoppe 🏆 Exciting door prizes to win 🎲 The ability to purchase tickets to a thrilling 50/50 draw 🎁 The chance to participate in our silent auction filled with incredible items Please note: This event has open seating. Reserved seating is only guaranteed for groups who book 10 tickets in a single ticket transaction. Arrive early to secure seats together for your group.

More details...