Fashion for Compassion 2025

🌟 Your ticket includes:
🍽️ A delicious catered lunch prepared by the talented chefs at the Coast Bastion
💃 A stunning fashion show featuring beautiful styles provided by KC’s Boutique and the Nanaimo Hospice Shoppe
🏆 Exciting door prizes to win
🎲 The ability to purchase tickets to a thrilling 50/50 draw
🎁 The chance to participate in our silent auction filled with incredible items
Please note: This event has open seating. Reserved seating is only guaranteed for groups who book 10 tickets in a single ticket transaction. Arrive early to secure seats together for your group.
🌟 Your ticket includes:
🍽️ A delicious catered lunch prepared by the talented chefs at the Coast Bastion
💃 A stunning fashion show featuring beautiful styles provided by KC’s Boutique and the Nanaimo Hospice Shoppe
🏆 Exciting door prizes to win
🎲 The ability to purchase tickets to a thrilling 50/50 draw
🎁 The chance to participate in our silent auction filled with incredible items
Please note: This event has open seating. Reserved seating is only guaranteed for groups who book 10 tickets in a single ticket transaction. Arrive early to secure seats together for your group.
Add a donation for Nanaimo Community Hospice Society
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