Nanaimo Community Hospice Society

Hosted by

Nanaimo Community Hospice Society

About this event

Fashion for Compassion 2025

11 Bastion St

Nanaimo, BC V9R 6E4, Canada

General admission
$60
🌟 Your ticket includes: 🍽️ A delicious catered lunch prepared by the talented chefs at the Coast Bastion 💃 A stunning fashion show featuring beautiful styles provided by KC’s Boutique and the Nanaimo Hospice Shoppe 🏆 Exciting door prizes to win 🎲 The ability to purchase tickets to a thrilling 50/50 draw 🎁 The chance to participate in our silent auction filled with incredible items Please note: This event has open seating. Reserved seating is only guaranteed for groups who book 10 tickets in a single ticket transaction. Arrive early to secure seats together for your group.
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