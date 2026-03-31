FASHION SHOW by VALDRIN SAHITI

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the evening’s program and all main experiences.
Tickets 16+ Includes entry to the pre-show cocktail reception and curated fashion art gala, featuring iconic couture pieces.
Front-row seating reserved for VIP ticket holders. Opportunity to meet the designer and special guests, alongside a live performance.
Cocktail Start Time 6:30-8:30
Runway Starts 9:00 Sharp
General admission 16+ access to the runway show and live performances.
Featuring the runway presentation by Valdrin Sahiti, with live performances by Yllka Kuqi, Tringa Rexhepi, Kristian Gusho.
Doors open 8:00-8:30
Doors Close 8:30 Sharp
Runway Starts 9:00 Sharp
$
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