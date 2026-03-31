Albanian Canadian Community Association

Hosted by

Albanian Canadian Community Association

About this event

FASHION SHOW by VALDRIN SAHITI

157 King St E

Toronto, ON M5C 1G8, Canada

VIP
$300

Enjoy full access to the evening’s program and all main experiences.


Tickets 16+ Includes entry to the pre-show cocktail reception and curated fashion art gala, featuring iconic couture pieces.


Front-row seating reserved for VIP ticket holders. Opportunity to meet the designer and special guests, alongside a live performance.

Cocktail Start Time 6:30-8:30

Runway Starts 9:00 Sharp

General Admission
$180

General admission 16+ access to the runway show and live performances.

Featuring the runway presentation by Valdrin Sahiti, with live performances by Yllka Kuqi, Tringa Rexhepi, Kristian Gusho.



Doors open 8:00-8:30

Doors Close 8:30 Sharp

Runway Starts 9:00 Sharp

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