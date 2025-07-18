Fashioning a Brighter Future: A Runway for Change

Make it a night to remember! All guests enjoy light refreshments and a complimentary mocktail. This VIP package includes admission for you and a guest, plus:





*RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATING

*A glass of red or white wine for each guest

*3 raffle tickets for each guest

*A handmade paper bead keychain crafted by a woman from the Motivated Women program in Guatemala, one for each guest





A meaningful way to support women's empowerment - and enjoy some extra sparkle while you're at it.