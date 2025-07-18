Fashioning a Brighter Future: A Runway for Change

Hosted by
Pembroke, ON K8A 6W5, Canada
Enjoy a fabulous nights out for a great cause! Your ticket includes:
*Admission to the runway show
*A complimentary mocktail on arrival
*Light refreshments served throughout the evening
Support the programs of Planting Seeds International while enjoying fashion, fun, and community!
Make it a night to remember! All guests enjoy light refreshments and a complimentary mocktail. This VIP package includes admission for you and a guest, plus:
*RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATING
*A glass of red or white wine for each guest
*3 raffle tickets for each guest
*A handmade paper bead keychain crafted by a woman from the Motivated Women program in Guatemala, one for each guest
A meaningful way to support women's empowerment - and enjoy some extra sparkle while you're at it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!