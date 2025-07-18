Planting Seeds International

Planting Seeds International

Fashioning a Brighter Future: A Runway for Change

1 International Dr

Pembroke, ON K8A 6W5, Canada

General Admission
$30

Enjoy a fabulous nights out for a great cause! Your ticket includes:


*Admission to the runway show

*A complimentary mocktail on arrival

*Light refreshments served throughout the evening


Support the programs of Planting Seeds International while enjoying fashion, fun, and community!

VIP Experience (for two guests)
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Make it a night to remember! All guests enjoy light refreshments and a complimentary mocktail. This VIP package includes admission for you and a guest, plus:


*RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATING

*A glass of red or white wine for each guest

*3 raffle tickets for each guest

*A handmade paper bead keychain crafted by a woman from the Motivated Women program in Guatemala, one for each guest


A meaningful way to support women's empowerment - and enjoy some extra sparkle while you're at it.

