Grab your bestie and join us for a fabulous night out at our Fashion Show! Support our mission to continue offering Free Clothing to our community, and be amazed by the style, creativity, and beautiful outfits modeled at our Slow Fashion Show at Community Lending Shelf.







VIP Ticket Includes:

~ A Limited Seat at our Fashion Show

~ Charcuterie Style Appetizers, Dessert Board

& Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

~ First Access Shopping to New Spring Styles in our Store for FREE

~Volunteer Stylists in Attendance to help you refine your look & wardrobe.





Additional Details:





~Alcoholic Drinks available for purchase during the event for an additional cost at our Cash Bar.





~Laura Foster of Aura Ink Cosmetic Tattoo will be joining us!

Tiny Tattoo's $80 each or, 2/$150

Appointments can be booked directly with her, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting our organization.





Contact Laura Directly at: 403-439-0237





Please Follow our Community Lending Shelf Facebook Page for more details about this event as we get closer to the date.





https://www.facebook.com/communitylendingshelf