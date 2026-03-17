Storehouse Community Hub Society

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Storehouse Community Hub Society

About this shop

Father's Day BBQ Box - From May 19 to June 14, 2026

BBQ for 2
$60

Includes: Ribs, pulled pork, twice-baked potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, and your choice of chocolate Guinness cake or fruit cobbler

BBQ for 6
$150

Includes: Ribs, pulled pork, twice-baked potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, and your choice of chocolate Guinness cake or fruit cobbler

BBQ for 12
$240

Includes: Ribs, pulled pork, twice-baked potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, and your choice of chocolate Guinness cake or fruit cobbler

Mac & Cheese
$3.50

Individual sized

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