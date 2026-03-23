Langdon Community Association
Langdon Community Association has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Langdon Community Association

Hosted by

Langdon Community Association

About this event

Sales closed

Fathers Day - Donuts with Dad

344 Centre St

Langdon, AB T0J 1X2, Canada

General Admission
$10

Tickets
🎟 Member Price: $7
🎟 Non-Member Price: $10

This ticket fee helps us cover the cost of supplies and refreshments so we can host this community event. Children under the age of 3 are FREE

To become a member for $5.00 per year (for you and your family), click this link to save: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership


Membership Admission
$7

Membership Admission

This ticket fee helps us cover the cost of supplies and refreshments so we can host this community event. Children under the age of 3 are FREE




Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!