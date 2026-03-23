Fathers Day - Donuts with Dad

Tickets

🎟 Member Price: $7

🎟 Non-Member Price: $10

This ticket fee helps us cover the cost of supplies and refreshments so we can host this community event. Children under the age of 3 are FREE

To become a member for $5.00 per year (for you and your family), click this link to save: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership



