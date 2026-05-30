Une Histoire De Chevaux Inc./a Horse Tale Inc.

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Une Histoire De Chevaux Inc./a Horse Tale Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Father’s Day Golf Package, Value $700

Pick-up location

27 Chem. Murphy, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 4L2, Canada

Father’s Day Golf Package, Value $700 item
Father’s Day Golf Package, Value $700
$300

Starting bid

Experience Golf Saint-Raphaël! Enjoy a round of golf for four during the 2026 season at the scenic Saint-Raphaël Golf Club. The package includes two electric carts. Located in the heart of charming Île Bizard, Saint-Raphaël offers golfers of all skill levels a memorable experience amid peaceful landscapes and mature trees, with two international-calibre 18-hole courses. For information about the courses and the dress code, visit golfstraphael.ca/en/visitors. Generously offered by Golf Saint-Raphaël. All proceeds go to A Horse Tale Inc.

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