A Heart For Children Foundation Ltd.

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A Heart For Children Foundation Ltd.

About this raffle

Father's Day Golf Raffle 2026 -Supporting A Heart For Children Foundation

⛳ 1 Entry – Sirocco Golf Raffle
$20

Support A Heart for Children Foundation and enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Sirocco Golf Club.

Designed by architect Bill Robinson, Sirocco’s stunning 7,185-yard par-72 course offers breathtaking views and unique challenges on every hole.

Every ticket purchased helps support programs that benefit children and families in our community.

🎟 Draw Date: June 19, 2026
🎟 Ticket Price: $20 each

Thank you for supporting A Heart for Children Foundation.

⛳ 3 Entries – Sirocco Golf Raffle (Best Value)
$50

Support A Heart for Children Foundation and enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Sirocco Golf Club.

Designed by architect Bill Robinson, Sirocco’s stunning 7,185-yard par-72 course offers breathtaking views and unique challenges on every hole.

Every ticket purchased helps support programs that benefit children and families in our community.

🎟 Draw Date: June 19, 2026
🎟 Ticket Price: $20 each

Thank you for supporting A Heart for Children Foundation.

⛳ 6 Entries – Sirocco Golf Raffle (Supporter Bundle)
$100

Support A Heart for Children Foundation and enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Sirocco Golf Club.

Designed by architect Bill Robinson, Sirocco’s stunning 7,185-yard par-72 course offers breathtaking views and unique challenges on every hole.

Every ticket purchased helps support programs that benefit children and families in our community.

🎟 Draw Date: June 19, 2026
🎟 Ticket Price: $20 each

Thank you for supporting A Heart for Children Foundation.

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