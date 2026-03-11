Father's Day Golf Raffle 2026 -Supporting A Heart For Children Foundation

Support A Heart for Children Foundation and enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Sirocco Golf Club.

Designed by architect Bill Robinson, Sirocco’s stunning 7,185-yard par-72 course offers breathtaking views and unique challenges on every hole.

Every ticket purchased helps support programs that benefit children and families in our community.

🎟 Draw Date: June 19, 2026

🎟 Ticket Price: $20 each

Thank you for supporting A Heart for Children Foundation.