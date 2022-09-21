BBBS Month Royal Tea Night

September is known nationally as Big Brothers Big Sisters Month. During this time we work to create awareness in our community for our youth mentoring programs

Royal Tea on King has graciously offered a Cream Tea evening in support of BBBS North Simcoe

For $11 you can enjoy your choice of tea a scone and jam, all while benefitting our agency and the youth we serve

NOTE- When checking out, please check the OTHER box for supporting the platform. This ensures NO ADDED FEES.





There is a limited 20 seats for the 6:30pm seating and we can add an additional seating at 7:30 if needed.





Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you there.



