Join us on September 14th, for our annual walk for education. We will be meeting at Tulista Park in Sidney between 10:30 and 11:00 and will begin our walk to Victoria approximately 23KM which is a similar distance that some of our students must walk each day to attend school (there and back). Please join us for this fun walk in support of Lalmba Canada's student scholarship/bursary program - you may walk a part of the way (a shuttle service to get you back to your vehicle will be available) or go the distance! We will end the walk at the Monkey Tree Pub for refreshements and dinner if you choose. The Monkey Tree Pub has partnered with us and given us special pricing for a burger and beer when you arrive. Every walker will receive a Lalmba Canada tshirt! We will be taking regular breaks along the way too.