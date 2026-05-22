Federation of Black Canadians

Hosted by

Federation of Black Canadians

About this event

FBC & SFL Charity Impact Gala 2026

75 Hedgedale Rd

Brampton, ON L6T 5P3, Canada

Early Bird Impact Gala Table of 8
$640
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for your group + Dinner. The price becomes $80/person when this deal is purchased

Early Bird 4 Impact Gala Tickets
$340
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $85/person when this deal is purchased

Early Bird 2 Impact Gala Tickets
$180
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $90/person when this deal is purchased

Early Bird Individual Impact Gala Ticket
$95
Available until Jul 31

Includes Dinner

Individual Impact Gala Ticket
$105

Includes Dinner

2 Impact Gala Tickets
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $95/person when this deal is purchased

4 Impact Gala Tickets
$380
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $90/person when this deal is purchased

Impact Gala Table of 8
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for your group + Dinner. The price becomes $85/person when this deal is purchased

Add a donation for Federation of Black Canadians

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