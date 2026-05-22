FBC & SFL Charity Impact Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Table for your group + Dinner. The price becomes $80/person when this deal is purchased
4 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $85/person when this deal is purchased
2 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $90/person when this deal is purchased
Includes Dinner
Includes Dinner
2 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $95/person when this deal is purchased
4 tickets + Dinner. The price becomes $90/person when this deal is purchased
Table for your group + Dinner. The price becomes $85/person when this deal is purchased
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!