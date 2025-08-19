FCFF: Lifetime Achievement Award Silent Auction

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Cheer on the London Knights with four tickets to the November 14 home game at Budweiser Gardens, and make a night of it with $40 in drinks at Moxies.
Enjoy the electric atmosphere of Knights hockey as one of the OHL’s top teams hits the ice, then toast to victory with cocktails or appetizers at Moxies — the perfect way to round out an exciting evening downtown.
Value : $340 | Donor: M&T & Moxies
Starting bid
Cheer on the London Knights in style with four tickets to a home game on Friday, November 7, at Budweiser Gardens! Experience the energy, excitement, and skill of one of the OHL’s most iconic teams as they hit the ice in front of a packed hometown crowd. Perfect for a family outing, a night with friends, or a gift for the hockey fan in your life.
Value: $300 | Donor: M&T
Starting bid
Take home a true piece of hockey history! This authentic London Knights jersey is signed by the entire 2005 Memorial Cup Championship team.
Widely considered one of the greatest junior hockey teams of all time, the 2005 Knights featured future NHL stars and delivered an unforgettable season for London fans.
This one-of-a-kind collector’s item is the ultimate keepsake for any Knights fan or hockey memorabilia enthusiast. A rare opportunity to own a jersey signed by every player from this legendary championship team!
Value: Priceless | Donor: Nancy Branscombe
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of the season with two tickets to the London Symphonia’s The Sounds of Home on Friday, December 6th at 7:30 PM, paired with a $40 gift certificate to Moxies.
Enjoy cocktails or wine before the show, then immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of holiday music at Metropolitan United Church. Led by Alexandra Kane, London’s own celebrated music director and performer, this special concert features stars of the Canadian stage — Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, Tiffany Deriveau, Henry Firmston, Trevor Patt, and the London Gospel Collective — performing beloved holiday songs from film and stage.
A perfect night of festive cheer, fine music, and great company.
Value: $200 | Donors: London Symphonia & Moxies
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious skin‐care experience at Elevated Esthetics by Nicole—an inviting downtown London studio where licensed esthetician Nicole customizes each visit to your unique beauty goals. With this $100 gift card, you’ll be able to enjoy their eco-friendly, non-toxic treatments (facials, lashes, waxing & massages) in a calm, tailored setting. A perfect opportunity to unwind, refresh your look, and feel your best.
Value: $100 | Donor: Elevated Esthetics by Nicole
Starting bid
Reclaim your confidence and renew your hair’s vitality with a premium hair-restoration treatment at Redefine MD, a leading medical aesthetic clinic in London, Ontario, specializing in customized, physician-led care. This $600-value service offers advanced scalp care and growth stimulation in a modern, supportive environment. Whether you’re seeking to refresh your look or address early signs of thinning hair, this is your opportunity to redefine you.
Value: $600 | Donor: Redefine MD
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening in downtown London with two tickets to Piaf/Dietrich at the Grand Theatre, followed by a luxurious overnight stay at The Park Hotel. Your evening includes a one-night stay in a Lifestyle Suite, continental breakfast buffet for two, and underground parking. Experience the perfect pairing of world-class theatre and boutique comfort—all in the heart of the city.
Value: $450 | Donor: The Grand Theatre & Park Hotel
Starting bid
Hit the fairways with this fantastic package of four rounds of golf at Crumlin Creek Golf Club — Southwestern Ontario’s first 12-hole course, designed for a fun, efficient, and thoroughly enjoyable play experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re perfecting your swing or enjoying a casual game with friends, this experience offers fresh air, lush greens, and a relaxed clubhouse atmosphere.
Value: $100 | Donor: Crumlin Creek Golf Club
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of indoor climbing with four one-day passes to Junction Climbing Centre — London’s premier indoor rock-climbing facility! Each pass includes shoe and harness rentals, giving you everything you need to climb, boulder, and challenge yourself on a variety of routes suited for all skill levels. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned climber, Junction offers an energetic, supportive environment that guarantees fun and adventure for everyone.
Value: $150 | Donor: Junction Climbing Centre
Starting bid
Reveal your most radiant skin with this luxurious $1,100 rejuvenation package from London Plastic Surgery Advanced Aesthetics. This indulgent set includes a SkinCeuticals Ultimate Anti-Aging Firming Kit, a ClearSilk Laser Treatment, and a Platinum HydraFacial—the ultimate trio for firming, brightening, and revitalizing your complexion. Under the expert care of London’s leading medical aesthetics team, you’ll enjoy a transformative experience that leaves your skin visibly smoother, firmer, and glowing with youthful confidence.
Value: $1,100 | Donor: London Plastic Surgery Advanced Aesthetics
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of indulgence, fashion, and flavour with $100 in Downtown London Dollars, brunch for two at the Delta London Armouries, and a $200 gift card to Saffron Road.
Start your day with a delicious brunch in the elegant Delta Armouries, then shop your way through London’s downtown boutiques using your Downtown Dollars. End your outing with a visit to Saffron Road, where curated fashion and elevated style await. The ultimate downtown experience of food, fun, and fabulous finds!
Value: $400 | Donors: Downtown London, Delta London Armouries & Saffron Road
Starting bid
Gather your friends and discover the art of craft brewing with a private tour and tasting for 10 at Anderson Craft Ales, one of London’s most beloved family-owned breweries. Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their small-batch brewing process, followed by a guided tasting of their signature beers in the taproom. A perfect experience for beer lovers and social seekers alike!
Value: $300 | Donor: Anderson Craft Ales
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a touch of everyday luxury with a professional manicure from Lily Lux Nail Spa and a stunning Jenny Bird gold bracelet from Channers. This package combines pampering and style — perfectly polished nails paired with one of Canada’s most loved jewelry designers. A beautiful blend of self-care and sophistication!
Value: $100 | Donors: Lily Lux Nail Spa & Channers
Starting bid
Raise a glass to good times with this Black Fly Booze & Gift Basket, filled with an assortment of Black Fly’s signature ready-to-drink beverages and a curated selection of fun goodies and bar essentials. Whether you’re hosting friends or toasting the weekend, this basket has everything you need to sip, savour, and celebrate in true Canadian style!
Value: $100 | Donor: Black Fly Beverage Company
Starting bid
Experience the excitement and elegance of the **Stratford Festival’s Opening Night of Something Rotten! ** with six premium A+ seats valued at $750. Enjoy a world-class theatrical performance filled with laughter, music, and magic — a perfect night for friends, clients, or family.
Your evening begins and ends in luxury with private chauffeur service from Driver’s Seat London, providing round-trip transportation for your group in comfort and style (value $500).
Celebrate one of Canada’s most iconic cultural experiences without the stress of travel — sit back, sip, and enjoy the show!
Total Value: $1,250 | Donors: Stratford Festival & Driver’s Seat London
Starting bid
Sip like a cinephile with this exclusive selection of eight bottles of wine, hand-picked by the Forest City Film Festival Board of Directors. Each bottle has been chosen for its quality and character — a collection of boardroom favourites perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re toasting an opening night or hosting at home, this curated set promises to please every palate.
Value: $300 | Donor: Forest City Film Festival
Starting bid
Indulge in the art of fine wine with this elegant three-bottle collection from Queylus Winery, beautifully presented in a wooden display box. Valued at $185, this premium set includes:
• 2022 Chardonnay Tradition
• 2019 Pinot Noir Réserve du Domaine
• 2021 Cabernet Franc Réserve du Domaine
Handcrafted with care and complexity, each bottle reflects Queylus Winery’s dedication to quality and tradition. A perfect addition to any wine lover’s cellar or a sophisticated gift for a special occasion
Value: $185 | Donor: Queylus Winery
Starting bid
Start your day with great music and delicious food! This package features a Long & McQuade ukulele paired with a $50 gift card to Morning Bites. Enjoy the cozy sounds of your new ukulele, then treat yourself to a fresh, locally loved breakfast or brunch.
A fun and feel-good way to bring harmony to your morning routine!
Value: $100 | Donors: Long & McQuade & Morning Bites
Starting bid
Own a piece of television history with this exclusive photo personally signed by David Shore, acclaimed creator of House MD and The Good Doctor, and Freddie Highmore, the award-winning actor who stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy.
A must-have for any TV enthusiast or collector, this autographed keepsake celebrates two of the most influential figures in modern television storytelling. Perfect for framing and displaying with pride.
Value: Priceless | Donor: David Shore
Starting bid
Own a piece of television history with this exclusive photo personally signed by David Shore, acclaimed creator of House MD and The Good Doctor, and Freddie Highmore, the award-winning actor who stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy.
A must-have for any TV enthusiast or collector, this autographed keepsake celebrates two of the most influential figures in modern television storytelling. Perfect for framing and displaying with pride.
Value: Priceless | Donor: David Shore
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