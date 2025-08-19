FCFF: Lifetime Achievement Award Silent Auction

Cheer on the London Knights with four tickets to the November 14 home game at Budweiser Gardens, and make a night of it with $40 in drinks at Moxies.





Enjoy the electric atmosphere of Knights hockey as one of the OHL’s top teams hits the ice, then toast to victory with cocktails or appetizers at Moxies — the perfect way to round out an exciting evening downtown.





Value : $340 | Donor: M&T & Moxies