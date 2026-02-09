FCSS Snack Stand

About this event
Chips,nuts-free cookies, candy packs
(Ask us at the table for today’s selection!_
juice boxes, pops, coffee, hot chocolate
Nut-free / Gluten-free option. Limited.
Cheese Nougat Cracker
Limited quantity — this week only!
Show your love for FCSS!
Perfect for water bottles, music cases, and notebooks.
All proceeds support our students 🎻
What’s inside? A little bit of everything!
FCSS mug + exclusive sticker + candy + surprise toy.
A special treat for our FCSS families!
Classic black mug featuring the official FCSS logo.
Perfect for coffee, tea, or hot chocolate at rehearsal mornings.
A simple and meaningful way to support FCSS.
Take a little piece of FCSS home with you!
Durable canvas tote printed with the official FCSS logo.
Great for music books, sheet music, or everyday use.
Support your school in style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!