Forest City School For Strings

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Forest City School For Strings

About this event

FCSS Snack Stand

125 Sherwood Forest Square

London, ON N6G 2C3, Canada

Snack item
Snack
$1

Chips,nuts-free cookies, candy packs
(Ask us at the table for today’s selection!_

Drinks item
Drinks
$1

juice boxes, pops, coffee, hot chocolate

Gluten-Free Snack item
Gluten-Free Snack
$2

Nut-free / Gluten-free option. Limited.

Weekly Special item
Weekly Special
$2

Cheese Nougat Cracker
Limited quantity — this week only!


FCSS Sticker item
FCSS Sticker
$3

Show your love for FCSS!
Perfect for water bottles, music cases, and notebooks.
All proceeds support our students 🎻

FCSS Surprise Pack item
FCSS Surprise Pack
$20

What’s inside? A little bit of everything!
FCSS mug + exclusive sticker + candy + surprise toy.
A special treat for our FCSS families!

FCSS Mug item
FCSS Mug
$12

Classic black mug featuring the official FCSS logo.
Perfect for coffee, tea, or hot chocolate at rehearsal mornings.
A simple and meaningful way to support FCSS.

Take a little piece of FCSS home with you!

FCSS Canvas Tote item
FCSS Canvas Tote
$15

Durable canvas tote printed with the official FCSS logo.
Great for music books, sheet music, or everyday use.
Support your school in style!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!