F4K Altitude Climbing Event

1280 Main St W, Hamilton, ON L8S 4L8, Canada

Join Friends 4 Kindness for a day of Climbing, BYOB Picnic and Campfire.


Come climb with us!   Altitude Alpine Tower II is accessible for ALL abilities (wheelchairs too).  A special thanks to the Crafty in the Hammer event that has generously donated funds to subsidize this event for our participants.


DETAILS: 

  • $20/participant (includes 2 support people at no additional charge)
  • Only 30 spots available
  • Must provide own TRANSPORTATION & FOOD


After registration & payment have been received, you'll be sent a receipt, waivers of participation to be completed ahead of time as well as a detailed map to the Altitude location.

