F4K Altitude Climbing Event

Join Friends 4 Kindness for a day of Climbing, BYOB Picnic and Campfire.







Come climb with us! Altitude Alpine Tower II is accessible for ALL abilities (wheelchairs too). A special thanks to the Crafty in the Hammer event that has generously donated funds to subsidize this event for our participants.





DETAILS:

$20/participant (includes 2 support people at no additional charge)

Only 30 spots available

available Must provide own TRANSPORTATION & FOOD





After registration & payment have been received, you'll be sent a receipt, waivers of participation to be completed ahead of time as well as a detailed map to the Altitude location.