Fundraising for CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Join us for an inspiring evening to support the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation! Ali will be running from Toronto to Montreal, covering a distance of 550 km, to raise funds for this important cause.

Event Details:

Date: June 14th 2024

Time: Doors open at 6:15 PM, event starts at 7:00 PM

Location: 4135 Rue St Denis, Montreal

Ticket Price: $35 (includes a 4-course meal and non-alcoholic drinks)

Event Highlights:

Guest Speaker: Ali will share his mission and personal story.

Auction: Bid on a variety of items, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation.

Come join us and help make a difference in the lives of children and their families. Your support can make a significant impact!