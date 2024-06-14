Logo
Fundraising for CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

4135 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M7, Canada

Join us for an inspiring evening to support the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation! Ali will be running from Toronto to Montreal, covering a distance of 550 km, to raise funds for this important cause.

Event Details:

  • Date: June 14th 2024
  • Time: Doors open at 6:15 PM, event starts at 7:00 PM
  • Location: 4135 Rue St Denis, Montreal
  • Ticket Price: $35 (includes a 4-course meal and non-alcoholic drinks)

Event Highlights:

  • Guest Speaker: Ali will share his mission and personal story.
  • Auction: Bid on a variety of items, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation.

Come join us and help make a difference in the lives of children and their families. Your support can make a significant impact!

