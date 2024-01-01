REGINA STEAM Winter 2024

REGINA STEAM ACADEMY: See ticket details for each session





Regina Steam (Early Engineers) 6-10 yrs Tue Jan 16-Feb 13 6-7 pm Glencairn Rec Centre $90 Regina Steam (Coding & VideoDesign) 8+ yrs Tue Jan 16-Feb 13 7:15 - 8:30 pm Glencairn Rec Centre $105 Regina Steam (Early Engineer) 6-10 yrs Tue Feb 27-Mar 26 6-7 pm Glencairn Rec Centre $90 Regina Steam (Coding & VideoDesign) 8+ yrs Tue Feb 27-Mar26 7:15 - 8:30 pm Glencairn Rec Centre $105





Regina Steam Academy is bringing the following two classes:

Early Engineers LEGO® Technics Class with We Do (Ages 6+)

This LEGO® Engineering class is designed for children aged 6 and above. It teaches them to build simple machines and powered gadgets using LEGO® bricks based on real-world structural concepts. The class includes 5-10 minutes of formal instruction on a science, engineering, or technology concept, followed by building and upgrading the LEGO® model of the day using their own Project Kit. The class offers a safe, fun, and collaborative setting for students to work on specific challenges, practice fine motor skills, socialize, and follow directions. Each 5 or 6-week session focuses on a different theme, such as Space, Dinosaurs, or Interesting Inventions.





Video Game Design (Ages 8+)

Students will build coding and problem-solving skills by designing video games collaboratively. The games will teach more advanced capabilities within the design software, and students will be able to play their completed games with pride.











