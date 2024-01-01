Homegrown Harvest: Day Party w/ Ciel, 2lanes, MDSM & Pascale Project

(Le français suit)

Homegrown returns to the scenic shores of the Lachine Canal for a stacked day party featuring Detroit’s 2lanes, Toronto’s Ciel, and Montreal-to-Berlin transplants MDSM and Pascale Project! Join us for 8 hours of dance floor mayhem featuring the best in house, techno, electro, bass, breaks, and much more.





We’re back by popular demand at Hangar 1825, this time with a mind-boggling lighting installation by none other than Fantasy!





Come early to enjoy food, fresh air, and a tattoo/art market featuring the work of some of Montreal’s finest artists/creators.





This event is being realized with the critical support of our friends at Corridor Culturel!





𝑭𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈:





𝟮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀 [Formula Detroit / Auto Shop / Overtone Series]

https://soundcloud.com/2lanes





𝗖𝗶𝗲𝗹 [Parallel Minds / Discwoman / Rinse FM]

https://soundcloud.com/ciel_dj





𝗠𝗗𝗦𝗠

https://soundcloud.com/mdsm_certified





𝗣𝗮𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 [Your Approval Isn’t Needed]

https://soundcloud.com/pascaleproject





>> Full bar on site powered by Pabst Canada & Shape (no byob)

>> Full-power Danley soundsystem

>> Zero tolerance for harassment of any kind





Homegrown Harvest est de retour aux rives pittoresques du canal Lachine pour un day party avec 2lanes (Détroit), Ciel (Toronto), MDSM et Pascale Project ! Rejoignez-nous pour 8 heures de musique house, techno, electro, bass, breaks et bien plus encore.





À la demande générale, nous sommes de retour au Hangar 1825, cette fois avec une installation lumineuse réalisée par Fantasy !





Venez tôt pour profiter de la nourriture, de l'air frais et d'un marché d'art et de tatouage mettant en vedette le travail de certains des meilleurs artistes/créateurs de Montréal.





Cet événement est réalisé grâce au soutien de nos amis du Corridor Culturel !





Avec :





𝟮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀 [Formula Detroit / Auto Shop / Overtone Series]

https://soundcloud.com/2lanes





𝗖𝗶𝗲𝗹 [Parallel Minds / Discwoman / Rinse FM]

https://soundcloud.com/ciel_dj





𝗠𝗗𝗦𝗠

https://soundcloud.com/mdsm_certified





𝗣𝗮𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 [Your Approval Isn't Needed]

https://soundcloud.com/pascaleproject





>> Bar complet sur place alimenté par Pabst Canada & Shape (pas de byob)

>> Système de son Danley

>> Tolérance zéro pour toute forme de harcèlement



