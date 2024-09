Join us for a fundraising iftar on June 15 to support our new elementary school!





Let's come together as a community to break our fast, share delicious food, and raise funds for our children's education. We will be providing an overview of the school and it's structure insh'Allah.





Your generosity will help us establish the school and provide better resources and opportunities for our future students. See you at 7 PM for an evening filled with unity and purpose!