Feast of St. Francis Xavier & Christmas Party

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About this event
$
Invited Guest who is 18 years or older.
Invited Guest who is 11-17 years old.
Invited Guest who is 3 - 10 years old
Invited Guest who is 2 years and under.
Current Paid Member who is 18 years or older.
Current Paid Member who is between 11 and 17 years old.
Current Paid Member who is between 3 and 10 years old.
We invite members of our community to purchase a table to sell their homemade trinkets, treats and sweets. Bazaar will open following the mass.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!