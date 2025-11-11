Edmonton Goan Association

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Edmonton Goan Association

About this event

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Feast of St. Francis Xavier & Christmas Party

2707 34 St NW

Edmonton, AB T6T 1P5, Canada

Add a donation for Edmonton Goan Association

$

Non Member Adult 18+
$40

Invited Guest who is 18 years or older.

Non Member Youth - Ages 11-17
$35

Invited Guest who is 11-17 years old.

Non-Member Child - Ages 3-10
$25

Invited Guest who is 3 - 10 years old

Non-Member Toddler - Ages 2 & Under
$10

Invited Guest who is 2 years and under.

Member - Adult 18+
$30

Current Paid Member who is 18 years or older.

Member Youth - Ages 11-17
$25

Current Paid Member who is between 11 and 17 years old.

Member Child - Ages 3-10
$15

Current Paid Member who is between 3 and 10 years old.

Member Toddler Ages 2 & Under
Free
Bazaar Table
$20

We invite members of our community to purchase a table to sell their homemade trinkets, treats and sweets. Bazaar will open following the mass.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!