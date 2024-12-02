Greater Victoria Tigray Refugee Relief Society
Feast to Fight Famine: A Dinner Fundraiser with Traditional East African Cuisine
1315 Douglas St
Victoria, BC V8W 2E9, Canada
Dinner Ticket
CA$50
Admission for one person to the fundraising dinner.
Admission for one person to the fundraising dinner.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Reserved Table
CA$350
groupTicketCaption
Reserve a table for your group. Seats a maximum of 8 people. Enjoy the dinner and festivities together.
Reserve a table for your group. Seats a maximum of 8 people. Enjoy the dinner and festivities together.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout