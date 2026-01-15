Communities 4 Families

Hosted by

Communities 4 Families

About this event

Feb. 26, 2026 Level 2 Skills

Zoom

Downtown Registration $10 * Pay by Invoice
Free

Downtown registration $10
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.

NOTE: You will be invoiced $10 upon completion.

Downtown Registration $10 * Pay by Credit Card
$10

Downtown registration $10
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Credit Card.

$35 Outside Downtown Registration * Pay by Invoice
Free

OUTSIDE downtown registration $35
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.

NOTE: You will be invoiced $35 upon completion.

$35 Outside Downtown Registration * Pay by Credit Card
$35

OUTSIDE downtown registration $35
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!