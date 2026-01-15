Feb. 26, 2026 Level 2 Skills

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Downtown registration $10
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.
NOTE: You will be invoiced $10 upon completion.
Downtown registration $10
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Credit Card.
OUTSIDE downtown registration $35
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.
NOTE: You will be invoiced $35 upon completion.
OUTSIDE downtown registration $35
Register for the workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!