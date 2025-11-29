Hosted by

Balaclava

About this event

February - May 2026 Food Days

Pizza Pizza - FAST ORDER OPTION item
Pizza Pizza - FAST ORDER OPTION
$36

This option is for students who order the same kind and quantity of pizza and want to order for all the pizza dates offered.

You are purchasing 1 slice of pizza to be provided every Tuesday in February (starting on Feb 3), March, April & May (total of 16 days).

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Pizza Pizza - GLUTEN FREE item
Pizza Pizza - GLUTEN FREE
Free

Please reach out to  [email protected] to set up as price can vary.

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - February 2026 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - February 2026
$9

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in February (4).

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - March 2026 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - March 2026
$9

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in March (4).

Cost per slice is $2.25

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - April 2026 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - April 2026
$9

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on Tuesdays in April (4).

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - May 2026 item
Pizza Pizza - Monthly Order - May 2026
$9

Pizza provided by Pizza Pizza.

This option provides 1 slice of pizza on every Tuesday in May (4).

Cost per slice is $2.25.

Booster Juice - Feb 5, 2026 item
Booster Juice - Feb 5, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - Feb 19, 2026 item
Booster Juice - Feb 19, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - March 5, 2026 item
Booster Juice - March 5, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - March 26, 2026 item
Booster Juice - March 26, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - April 9, 2026 item
Booster Juice - April 9, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - April 23, 2026 item
Booster Juice - April 23, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - May 7, 2026 item
Booster Juice - May 7, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Booster Juice - May 21, 2026 item
Booster Juice - May 21, 2026
$6

The recipes cannot be manipulated as they are created in accordance to the Nutritional Policy.

Booster Juice is served during 1st nutrition break.

School smoothies are similar to store smoothies.

  • Starberry - aka Strawberry Sunshine or Strawberry Banana
  • Mango Mania - aka Mango Hurricane
  • Berry Blossom
Subway Sandwich - FAST ORDER OPTION item
Subway Sandwich - FAST ORDER OPTION
$24

This option is for students who order the **same kind of SUB ** and want to order for all the SUB dates offered.

You are purchasing SUBS to be provided on Thursday in February(1 day), April (2 days) May (1 day) (total of 4 days).

Cost per sub is $6.00.

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - Feb 26, 2026 item
Subway Sandwich - Feb 26, 2026
$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - April 2, 2026 item
Subway Sandwich - April 2, 2026
$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - April 30, 2026 item
Subway Sandwich - April 30, 2026
$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Subway Sandwich - May 28, 2026 item
Subway Sandwich - May 28, 2026
$6

As per ministry guidelines and board policy only whole wheat sub buns will be offered.

All sub offerings are 6 inches.

When selecting TOPPINGS and SAUCE below, please check all desired options. Should you wish to have no toppings or sauce, select the NO TOPPINGS & SAUCES from the checklist.

Butter Pasta - Feb 12, 2026 item
Butter Pasta - Feb 12, 2026
$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Feb 12, 2026 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Feb 12, 2026
$6

12oz Penne Pasta with your choice of Tomato Sauce or Alfredo.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Feb 12, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - Feb 12, 2026
$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Feb 12, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - Feb 12, 2026
$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with your choice of Tomato Sauce or Alfredo.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Butter Pasta - March 12, 2026 item
Butter Pasta - March 12, 2026
$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - March 12, 2026 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - March 12, 2026
$6

12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - March 12, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - March 12, 2026
$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - March 12, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - March 12, 2026
$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Butter Pasta - April 16, 2026 item
Butter Pasta - April 16, 2026
$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - April 16, 2026 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - April 16, 2026
$6

12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - April 16, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - April 16, 2026
$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - April 16, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - April 16, 2026
$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Butter Pasta - May 14, 2026 item
Butter Pasta - May 14, 2026
$5.25

12oz Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - May 14, 2026 item
Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - May 14, 2026
$6

12oz Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - May 14, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Butter Pasta - May 14, 2026
$6.25

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Butter.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - May 14, 2026 item
Gluten Free - Tomato/Alfredo Pasta - May 14, 2026
$7

12oz Gluten Free Penne Pasta with Tomato or Alfredo Sauce.

Parmesan cheese will be available. Pasta provided by Garcia's.

Hot Dog Day - March 30, 2026 item
Hot Dog Day - March 30, 2026
$2.75

All beef hot dog with a white bread bun.

Veggie Hot Dog Day - March 30, 2026 item
Veggie Hot Dog Day - March 30, 2026
$3.25

Vegetarian hot dog with a white bread bun.

Free Pancake Day - June 15, 2026 item
Free Pancake Day - June 15, 2026
Free

Each child will receive 3 pancakes with orange slices. It will be served with real Maple syrup.

Please specify regular pancakes, vegan or gluten free to help us estimate quantities.

Balaclava H&S Annual Membership Dues item
Balaclava H&S Annual Membership Dues
$25

(If you purchased this in September 2025, do not purchase again. You are covered until the next school year)


What is your Cost for membership?

·       $25 covers 2 voting members in a single household.

·       This fee goes to the Federation (OFHSA) account, not the Balaclava Home & School.

﻿
What is included in your membership?

·       Your membership provides you with:

·       Voting privileges for H&S financial decisions. This gives YOU a voice as to how H&S spends the money raised each year in our school.

·       Monthly meeting minutes sent to your inbox.

·       5 million liability insurance for members while they are performing activities sponsored by the Home & School.

Add a donation for Balaclava

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!