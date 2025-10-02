FED Urban Farm 2026 CSA Program

For those who may want a little bit less in their box each week! The small share will last 20 weeks (plus early bird bonus week) from May to September and contain 4-5 items per week. Ideal for individuals or families that want to supplement their veggies each week. Please note that we have a limited quantity of small shares. Items that you can expect throughout the season include: salad greens, mustard greens, kale, carrots, tomatoes, rainbow chard, radishes, turnips, beans, corn, braising greens, cucumber, tomatoes, squash, herbs, microgreens, and more!