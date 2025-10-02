FED Urban Farm 2026 CSA Program

Large share consists of 20 weeks (plus early bird bonus week), from May to September, roughly 8 items per week. Ideal for 2 veggie lovers or a small family. Items that you can expect throughout the season are: gourmet salad greens, kale, rainbow chard, arugula, radishes, sweet baby turnips, cherry tomatoes, vine tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, carrots, beets, green onion, summer and winter squash, and an assortment of fresh cut herbs. Other items that may be available intermittently throughout the season are: garlic, potatoes, corn, beans, heirloom tomatoes, spicy mustard greens, eggplants, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy, onions, leeks, squash, fruit, jalapenos, edible flowers, microgreens, and more!
For those who may want a little bit less in their box each week! The small share will last 20 weeks (plus early bird bonus week) from May to September and contain 4-5 items per week. Ideal for individuals or families that want to supplement their veggies each week. Please note that we have a limited quantity of small shares. Items that you can expect throughout the season include: salad greens, mustard greens, kale, carrots, tomatoes, rainbow chard, radishes, turnips, beans, corn, braising greens, cucumber, tomatoes, squash, herbs, microgreens, and more!
Did you know? Food Banks Canada reports that food bank usage has increased by 90% since March 2019. Our goal with this campaign is to provide families facing food insecurity with the same ability to access healthy local food. With each $50, we are able to provide a large share of produce to a family for 1 week. PLEASE NOTE: you will receive an automatic tax receipt when purchasing this item.
Charitable Registration Number: 75333 1339 RR 0001
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!