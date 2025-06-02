FedsForFreedom's Silent Auction

7 Night Stay At Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. Studio Room with Kitchenette One Block from The Ocean & A1A. Lots Of Shopping, Restaurants, Water Taxi, Entertainment Within Walking Distance.https://www.flbeachresort.com/ 909 Breakers Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL. From Saturday Feb 21/2026 until Saturday Feb 28/26. NOTE *Accommodations ONLY, valued at $1500 USD - Special Thanks to Shelly T. for the Donation!
1 Year of AIChatbot Service from ClavardIA for your Business
$2,250
Starting bid
ClavardIA – AI Chatbots & Automation
🎁 Promotional Giveaway Certificate
This certificate entitles the winner (or a Canadian charity/business they nominate) to:
🧠 One Year of AI Chatbot Service from ClavardIA, including:
Initial chatbot strategy and setup ($1,500 value)
12 months of chatbot hosting, updates, and support ($250/month value)
💡 Total Value: $4,500 CAD
💼 Valid for Canadian businesses or registered charities only.
Terms & Conditions:
Certificate is non-redeemable for cash.
Must be claimed within 60 days of issuance.
Service must begin within 90 days of claim.
ClavardIA reserves the right to assess technical compatibility.
The winner may designate a Canadian registered charity or business to receive the chatbot service.
Includes support for 1 chatbot use case (e.g., customer service, appointment booking, FAQs).Special Thanks to Rémi P. for the Donation!
Original artwork by First Nations Artist
$125
Starting bid
UnFramed original water colour and ink painting on watercolour paper. A unique design created by known Ottawa-based artist Naomi Blondin (aka Painted Loon) - a member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinaabeg community. Valued at $250. Special Thanks to Naomi B. for the Donation. Partial-Full shipping will be included depending on location.
1 Year subscription - Premium TV streaming service
$75
Starting bid
1 Year premium live tv streaming service membership. Featuring 10K+ channels, 30k+ movies and 5k+ series on demand.
Compatible with most android based devices such as Firestick, android box, chromecast, smart phone etc.
Connection limit of any 1 device at any time. (Additional device lines could be added for a nominal fee if someone required)
Assistance with setup included. Partial-Full shipping will be included depending on location.
The People's Emergency Act Book & Autographed Five Times Aug
$25
Starting bid
The People's Emergency Act Book by Tom Marazzo & Autographed Five Times August CD - Silent War. Valued at $55. Special Thanks to Gina M. for the Donation. Partial-Full shipping will be included depending on location.
Branding Package & Website Design + Hosting for 1 Year
$1,250
Starting bid
Elevate your business with this complete Branding Package, perfect for startups or businesses ready for a fresh, professional image. This exclusive online auction offer includes a custom-designed logo, a fully responsive, modern website, and one full year of premium web hosting—everything you need to launch or relaunch your brand with confidence. Designed by an experienced creative, this package ensures your brand stands out with a cohesive and compelling online presence. Don’t miss the chance to build your brand the right way—bid now and invest in your business’s future! Valued at $2500. Complete Branding & Website Launch Package
Valued at $2,500 | Exclusive Auction Offer
Package Includes:
Custom Logo Design
A professionally designed logo tailored to your brand identity, with all final files provided in multiple formats (vector, print, and web-ready).
Responsive Modern Website
A fully responsive, multi-page website (up to 5 pages) designed to reflect your brand’s aesthetic and optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Includes:
Customized layout and design
Basic on-page SEO setup
Contact form integration
Social media linking
1 Year Premium Web Hosting
Includes:
Fast, secure hosting for one year
SSL Certificate for secure browsing (https)
Free domain setup and support (domain registration not included)
Terms & Conditions:
Winner must redeem the package within 60 days of auction close.
All work must be completed within 120 days from project start.
Hosting is valid for one (1) year from the launch date; renewal available at standard rates.
Domain registration, advanced custom features, e-commerce, and copywriting are not included but may be added at additional cost.
Revisions: Up to 2 rounds of revisions for both logo and website design.
Not redeemable for cash. Non-transferable.
About the Designer:
This package is created and fulfilled by a seasoned creative professional with over a decade of experience in branding, graphic design, and web development.
Safe and Effective for Profit Book
$18
Starting bid
Book - Safe and Effective for Profit by Harry Fisher. Valued at $37. Special Thanks to Gina M. for the Donation. Partial-Full shipping will be included depending on location.
Autographed Five Times August CD - Silent War
$15
Starting bid
New Autographed Five Times August CD - Silent War. Valued at $30 Special Thanks to Gina M. for the Donation. Partial-Full shipping will be included depending on location.
Custom Merch Package
$85
Starting bid
Custom FedsForFreedom Merch Bundle
Show Your Support in Style – Valued at $150
This exclusive merch package is perfect for proud supporters of FedsForFreedom! Featuring high-quality, custom-branded items, you’ll stay cozy, caffeinated, and boldly represent the cause wherever you go.
Package Includes:
1 x Premium Hoodie
1 x Soft-Style T-Shirt
1 x Hat or Toque (your choice)
1 x Ceramic Coffee Mug
Customize Your Bundle:
Choose your preferred size and design from a range of available options for each item. Whether you're keeping it for yourself or gifting it to a fellow supporter, this package is a stylish way to stand with the movement.
Note:
All items are made to order.
Ships within Canada only.
Delivery cost will be winners responsibility and will be arranged with the winning bidder after auction close.
Rep the message. Wear the mission. Bid now to claim your gear!
$200 Amazon Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
$200 Amazon Gift Card
Retail Value: $200 | Delivered by E-Mail
Treat yourself or someone special with the ultimate flexibility—this $200 Amazon Gift Card can be used toward millions of items on Amazon.ca.
Whether you’re shopping for essentials, electronics, books, or something fun, this gift card puts the choice in your hands.
Details:
Value: $200 CAD
Physical gift card will be mailed to the winning bidder
Valid for use on Amazon.ca
No expiry date or service fees
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just because—bid now and enjoy the freedom to shop your way!
$50 Amazon Gift Card (A)
$25
Starting bid
$50 Amazon Gift Card
Retail Value: $50 | Delivered by E-Mail
Enjoy the freedom to choose with this $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card—perfect for picking up essentials, gadgets, books, or a little something just for you.
Details:
Value: $50 CAD
Physical gift card will be mailed to the winning bidder
Redeemable on Amazon.ca
No expiration date or additional fees
A simple, versatile gift—bid now and treat yourself or someone you love!
$50 Amazon Gift Card (B)
$25
Starting bid
$50 Amazon Gift Card
Retail Value: $50 | Delivered by E-Mail
Enjoy the freedom to choose with this $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card—perfect for picking up essentials, gadgets, books, or a little something just for you.
Details:
Value: $50 CAD
Physical gift card will be mailed to the winning bidder
Redeemable on Amazon.ca
No expiration date or additional fees
A simple, versatile gift—bid now and treat yourself or someone you love!
$50 Amazon Gift Card (C)
$25
Starting bid
$50 Amazon Gift Card
Retail Value: $50 | Delivered by E-Mail
Enjoy the freedom to choose with this $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card—perfect for picking up essentials, gadgets, books, or a little something just for you.
Details:
Value: $50 CAD
Physical gift card will be mailed to the winning bidder
Redeemable on Amazon.ca
No expiration date or additional fees
A simple, versatile gift—bid now and treat yourself or someone you love!
