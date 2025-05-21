Fellowship of Alberta Bears Shop

Add a pop of personality to your keys, bags, or workspace with the FAB Gummi Bear Key Chain — a playful twist on a classic favorite. Each bear is 3D printed with precision and charm, featuring FAB Bear that makes it truly one-of-a-kind.





Details:

• Individually sold

• Durable, lightweight 3D-printed material

• Includes loop for easy attachment

• Perfect as a gift, collectible, or everyday accessory





Whether you're into bold accents or minimalist vibes, there's a bear for every mood.