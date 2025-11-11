Palestinian Cultural Arts Collective

Hosted by

Palestinian Cultural Arts Collective

About this event

Christmas Ornament Felting 4 Palestine Workshop

Mississauga

Exact location given upon registration

1 Ornament
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ideal for an individual, couples, or a small family with a child who share a home and want to collaborate on a design! Please Register the name of each participant!!!

2 Ornaments
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ideal for one person who feels creative, a couple, a pair, or a small family with multiple children (up to 4 ppl), so that everyone can be creative! Please Register the name of each participant!!!

3 Ornaments
$65
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Most affordable option for larger families (up to 6 ppl) or groups of three who live separately and each want their own ornament! Please Register the name of each participant!!!

Add a donation for Palestinian Cultural Arts Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!