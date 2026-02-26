Logifem

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Logifem

About this event

Femmes pour Logifem vol V: Return of the Femmes!

4873 Boul. Saint-Laurent

Montréal, QC H2T 1R6, Canada

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No tax receipt for these tickets.

SuperFemmes
$40

Enjoy the full program, and receive a tax receipt for $20.

UltraFemmes
$60

Enjoy the full program, and receive a tax receipt for $40.

MegaFemmes
$100

Enjoy the full program, and receive a tax receipt for $80.

LogiFemmes
$150

Enjoy the full program, and receive a tax receipt for $130.

Femmes pour Logifem!
$200

Enjoy the full program, and receive a tax receipt for $180.

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