Bids for Dreams

Value: $399





Get behind the wheel of some of the world’s most iconic luxury cars with an unforgettable 6 laps driving experience from GTA Exotics accompanied by a professional racing instructor!

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply looking for a once-in-a-lifetime thrill, this experience offers the chance to drive or ride in high-performance luxury vehicles such as Porsche, Mercedes and Audi, adrenaline, style, and pure excitement.

Perfect for yourself or as an incredible gift, this is your opportunity to experience the power, precision, and prestige of exotic cars on the open road.





Details:

Hosted by GTA Exotics - Motorsport Park Bowmanville or Grand Bend

Experience includes access to a selection of luxury cars

Duration and specific inclusions to be confirmed upon booking

Subject to availability and provider terms

An unforgettable experience that blends luxury, performance, and excitement.