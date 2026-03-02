Bids for Dreams

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Starting bid
Value: $399
Get behind the wheel of some of the world’s most iconic luxury cars with an unforgettable 6 laps driving experience from GTA Exotics accompanied by a professional racing instructor!
Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply looking for a once-in-a-lifetime thrill, this experience offers the chance to drive or ride in high-performance luxury vehicles such as Porsche, Mercedes and Audi, adrenaline, style, and pure excitement.
Perfect for yourself or as an incredible gift, this is your opportunity to experience the power, precision, and prestige of exotic cars on the open road.
Details:
An unforgettable experience that blends luxury, performance, and excitement.
Starting bid
Value: $1,925
Set sail for an unforgettable experience on the water with this private luxury yacht charter for up to 12 people, offered by Gone Sailing Adventures.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, hosting friends, or planning a unique summer outing, this exclusive sailing experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation, stunning views, and elevated fun.
Cruise the Toronto waterfront in style, soak in the skyline, and create lasting memories with your group aboard a beautiful private yacht.
Details:
An unforgettable experience on the water—perfect for sharing with friends, family, or colleagues.
Starting bid
Value: $4,075 + HST
Going deeper and broader than your standard annual physical, Medcan's flagship Annual Health Assessment is a physician-led analysis of your current health and wellness as well as your future risk for developing disease. Extensive and evidence-based, the assessment includes the following tests, all completed on-site in a single visit:
· A comprehensive physical exam with up to 15 tests, including cardiac health, gender and age specific screenings.
· Full blood and urine testing that checks for a broad range of indicators for heart disease, diabetes, as well as kidney, liver, and thyroid function.
· Muscle and joint testing to assess musculoskeletal integrity, strength, and function.
· Same-day in-person test results with proactive health insights and personalized recommendations delivered by our health professionals.
Please take note of the following conditions for the gift certificate: Valid only for one (1) Annual Health Assessment at Medcan, to be booked and completed by December 31, 2027. Must be 18 years of age. Non-transferrable. May not be exchanged or redeemed for cash. Medcan is not liable for gift certificates lost, damaged or stolen, or for any unauthorized use. Unauthorized resale prohibited. Acceptance of this certificate constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Medcan reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
Experience luxury fitness at its finest with a 3-month Select Membership to Equinox, one of the world’s most prestigious health and wellness clubs.
For our Canadian bidders, this membership can be redeemed at Equinox Yorkville in Toronto, offering access to a premium training environment, world-class instructors, and state-of-the-art facilities.
From high-performance group classes to personalized fitness experiences, Equinox is designed to help you feel stronger, healthier, and more energized—inside and out.
Whether you’re looking to elevate your routine or discover a new standard in wellness, this is an exceptional opportunity to invest in yourself.
Details:
Starting bid
Value: $4,000 +HST
This exceptional auction item features a professionally prepared Surrogacy Legal Agreement, generously donated by Michelle Flowerday, LL.B., fertility lawyer and founder of Plaid Fertility Law.
The winning bidder will receive a complete surrogacy agreement, thoughtfully tailored to the specific circumstances of the intended parents and surrogate. Michelle and her team will guide you through the process to ensure the agreement is clear, comprehensive, and aligned with Canadian legal requirements.
What’s Included
• Work directly with Michelle Flowerday, LL.B., a leading Canadian fertility lawyer
• A complete surrogacy agreement prepared through Plaid Fertility Law’s innovative legal platform
• Guidance and support throughout the agreement process from Michelle and her team
• Expert legal structure to help ensure clarity, protection, and peace of mind for all parties
A Vital Step in the Surrogacy Journey
Legal agreements are a crucial foundation of any surrogacy arrangement. With Michelle’s expertise and compassionate approach, you’ll receive the professional support needed to move forward with confidence as you build your family.
Additional details:
Timelines and scope will be coordinated directly with Michelle Flowerday. Independent legal advice for the surrogate and any third-party costs are typically separate. Services are subject to availability and standard conflict checks.
Bid now for this invaluable service and take an important step toward your future family.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy a refined and memorable dining experience at Mayrik, a beloved Armenian restaurant located on Bayview Avenue in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood.
This Chef’s tasting experience for two features a thoughtfully curated 3-course menu, showcasing Mayrik’s signature flavours and elevated approach to cuisine. Warm, inviting, and perfect for a special night out, Mayrik offers a dining experience that is both intimate and memorable.
Whether you’re planning a date night or a special evening with a friend, this is a wonderful opportunity to discover one of Toronto’s hidden gems.
Details:
A perfect evening of great food, ambiance, and connection.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Invest in your health and well-being with this personalized fitness experience led by Charlotte, a professional personal trainer.
This exclusive package offers flexible options tailored to your goals:
Whether you’re looking to kickstart your fitness journey, train with a partner, or deepen your routine with expert guidance, this experience is designed to be both motivating and empowering.
A perfect opportunity to prioritize your health or to gift a meaningful experience to someone special.
Details:
Starting bid
Value: $500
Elevate your everyday essentials with a $500 gift card to MANMADE, a Canadian brand known for redefining men’s basics with premium quality, comfort, and modern design.
From ultra-soft underwear and elevated loungewear to thoughtfully crafted wardrobe staples, MANMADE delivers a refined approach to everyday style—where comfort meets sophistication.
Whether you’re refreshing your own wardrobe or gifting someone special, this is the perfect opportunity to experience one of Canada’s most loved brands.
Details:
A perfect blend of comfort, quality, and style—this is everyday luxury, done right.
Starting bid
Value: $349
Take care of one of life’s most important, and often postponed, tasks with this complete estate planning package for two adults, offered by Willful, Canada’s most trusted online estate planning platform.
Used by over 400,000 Canadians, Willful makes creating a legal will simple, affordable, and stress-free. Through an intuitive, step-by-step process, you can build a comprehensive estate plan from the comfort of home, often in less than 20 minutes.
This Premium bundle for two gives each individual their own account to create a fully personalized estate plan at their own pace, bringing clarity, security, and peace of mind for the future.
What’s included:
Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, this is a meaningful way to protect what matters most and finally check this essential item off your list.
Details:
Value: $349
Redeemable online at Willful
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