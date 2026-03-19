SOCIÉTÉ DE DÉVELOPPEMENT COMMERCIAL L'ANNONCIATION

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SOCIÉTÉ DE DÉVELOPPEMENT COMMERCIAL L'ANNONCIATION

About this event

Festi-Grill edition 2026

601 Ch de la Rivière S

Rivière Rouge, QC J0T 1T0, Canada

Adult
$30

This ticket entitles you to admission for the day of your choice. For 18 years and older.

Teenager
$15

This ticket entitles you to admission for the day of your choice. For ages 12 to 17.

Child
Free

This ticket entitles you to admission for the day of your choice. For ages 0 to 11.

Adult Passport - 3 days
$80

This ticket gives access to the three days of the festival. For 18 years and older.

Teen Passport - 3 days
$35

This ticket gives access to the three days of the festival. For ages 12 to 17.

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