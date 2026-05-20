Festival de la Final Bell

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About this event
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. Food trucks and lemonade stand are extra. If you’d like to help support future school events and activities, optional donations will be gratefully accepted here and at the event.
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. Food trucks and lemonade stand are extra. If you’d like to help support future school events and activities, optional donations will be gratefully accepted here and at the event.
$
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