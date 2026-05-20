School Council & the Fundraising Association for Heritage Hills Elementary

Hosted by

School Council & the Fundraising Association for Heritage Hills Elementary

About this event

Festival de la Final Bell

280 Heritage Dr

Sherwood Park, AB T8A 5R3, Canada

Adult General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. Food trucks and lemonade stand are extra. If you’d like to help support future school events and activities, optional donations will be gratefully accepted here and at the event.

Child General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities. Food trucks and lemonade stand are extra. If you’d like to help support future school events and activities, optional donations will be gratefully accepted here and at the event.

Add a donation for School Council & the Fundraising Association for Heritage Hills Elementary

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