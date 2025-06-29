La compagnie du grand amour

La compagnie du grand amour

<span>FESTIVAL DU GRAND AMOUR</span>

2915 Rue Ontario E

Montréal, QC H2K 1X7, Canada

Afternoon Ticket | Under 18
$18

Access for one person under 18 to the event from 1pm to 6pm for family programming (Stories, Circus, Music, Improv, Visual Arts)

Afternoon Ticket
$29

Access for one person to the event from 1pm to 6pm for family programming (Stories, Circus, Music, Improv, Visual Arts)


Free entry for children under 3 years old.

Family Ticket
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Access for 2 adults and 2 children to the event from 1pm to 6pm for family programming (Stories, Circus, Music, Improv, Visual Arts)


Free entry for children under 3 years old.

Billet Plein Tarif
$55

Access for one person to the event from 1:00pm to 3:00am

EARLY BIRDS > 1st wave
$39

Access for one person to the event from 1:00pm to 3:00am

EARLY BIRDS > 2nd wave
$49

Access for one person to the event from 1:00pm to 3:00am

EARLY BIRDS > 3em vague
$59

Acces for one person to the event from 1:00pm to 3:00am

Billet soirée
$39

Accès pour une personne à l'événement de 6:00pm à 3:00am

