Festival Merchandise Senior A

This is a KA-PX-ZCT Exotic Ziricote Concert Ukulele from KALA





Ziricote is known for it lovely deep low end and sparkling high clarity - perfect in band, studio, stage, or solo performance settings! Ziricote is most famous for its magnificent grain patterns of black lines and brown swirls that players all around the world are falling in love with. Ziricote has a deep brown color with irregular darker brown rings intermixed, creating patterns almost similar to a spiderweb