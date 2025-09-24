Festival Merchandise Senior B

Festival T-shirt - Grey, Black and Light Blue
$25

Three colours and various sizes from SM to XXL


*Please send your colour and size choice to [email protected]

after you have made your purchase

Festival Branded Concert Ukulele
$249

This is a KA-PX-ZCT Exotic Ziricote Concert Ukulele from KALA


Ziricote is known for it lovely deep low end and sparkling high clarity - perfect in band, studio, stage, or solo performance settings! Ziricote is most famous for its magnificent grain patterns of black lines and brown swirls that players all around the world are falling in love with. Ziricote has a deep brown color with irregular darker brown rings intermixed, creating patterns almost similar to a spiderweb

Festival Branded Tenor Ukulele
$299

This is an KA-PX-EBY- Ebony Tenor Ukulele from KALA.


Ebony has a mix of reddish brown to dark brown to black striping that gives it a reserved appearance. All models come with a beveled edge for extra comfort and a gloss finish to allow the wood grains to shine.


Festival Cap - Navy and Light Blue
$25

Great cap. Available in two colors.

*Please send your colour choice to [email protected]

after you have made your purchase

Super Combo: Key-chain, Poster, Sticker or Bumper sticker
$10

Choose items for the souvenir deal of the century.


*Please send your choices to [email protected]


after you have made your purchase

Super Combo: Key-chain, Poster, Sticker or Bumper sticker
$10

More items to choose from.


*Please send your choices to [email protected]

after you have made your purchase

Key Chain
$5

Nice little keep sake for your house keys

Posters
$5

Either choose the Saturday Night Concert Poster or the Festival Poster and get them autographed by our performers - This is a Great Festival Keep Sake at an affordable price!

Stickers, and Magnets
$5

Mix and match three items for $5

Festival Songbook
$10

A physical copy (keepsake) of the Festival Songbook for Ukulenny led Jams.


A free downloadable copy is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1maDQFxUW6uu2gFuyH15fWH-zuXWuRKFG/view

