Festival of Trees

1217 2 St W

Brooks, AB T1R 1P7, Canada

General Admission
CA$5

November 20-22, 2025
Thursday 6-9pm 
Friday 4-8pm 
Saturday 10-2pm 
Entry fee: $5 at the door : good for re entry (Children 12 and under are free)

Jingle & Mingle Dinner (Table 1)
CA$80

Saturday 6pm-12am
$80/Ticket.

Buy a full table (8) and get a discount using promo code: Table2025
Dinner, Drinks, Live Music, Tree Auction and more! Semi formal, 18+ event
Doors 6:00pm
Dinner 6:30pm
Conclusion of the Tree Auction, Live Auction, Program and Live Music to follow

