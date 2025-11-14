Festival of Trees, Christmas Tree Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sponsored by Broersen Construction & decorated by The 4H Mamas who also sponsored the ornaments, the retail value of this tree is approximately $320
Sponsored by Top Gun Environmental & decorated by The 4H Mamas who also sponsored the ornaments, the retail value of this tree is approximately $320
Sponsored by Hicks Jewellers & decorated by Ever + Wilde Boutique with ornaments sponsored by Ever + Wilde Boutique, the retail value of this tree is approximately $850
Sponsored by Platinum Chemical Solutions & decorated by Mareta Rasmuson & Reta Scheuerman, the retail value of this tree is approximately $850
Sponsored by Krinke Law & decorated by Cheryl, Evelynn & Bonnie, the retail value of this tree is approximately $450
Sponsored by the Heritage Inn & Convention Centre & decorated by Tidy Society, the retail value of this tree is approximately $650
Sponsored by Canadian Natural Resources & decorated by Kathleen Jensen, the retail value of this tree is approximately $750
Sponsored & decorated by the City of Brooks, the retail value of this tree is approximately $550
