Festival of Trees, Christmas Tree Auction

auction.pickupLocation

1217 2 St W, Brooks, AB T1R 1P7, Canada

Broersen Construction 4' Pre-lit Potted Spruce Tree item
Broersen Construction 4' Pre-lit Potted Spruce Tree
CA$200

Sponsored by Broersen Construction & decorated by The 4H Mamas who also sponsored the ornaments, the retail value of this tree is approximately $320

Top Gun Environmental 4' Pre-lit Potted Spruce Tree item
Top Gun Environmental 4' Pre-lit Potted Spruce Tree
CA$200

Sponsored by Top Gun Environmental & decorated by The 4H Mamas who also sponsored the ornaments, the retail value of this tree is approximately $320

Hicks Jewellers 7' Rhodes Alpine Snow-Dusted Tree item
Hicks Jewellers 7' Rhodes Alpine Snow-Dusted Tree
CA$350

Sponsored by Hicks Jewellers & decorated by Ever + Wilde Boutique with ornaments sponsored by Ever + Wilde Boutique, the retail value of this tree is approximately $850

Platinum Chemical Solutions 7' Rhodes Alpine Snow-Dusted Tre item
Platinum Chemical Solutions 7' Rhodes Alpine Snow-Dusted Tre
CA$350

Sponsored by Platinum Chemical Solutions & decorated by Mareta Rasmuson & Reta Scheuerman, the retail value of this tree is approximately $850

Krinke Law 7' Boulevard Pencil Tree item
Krinke Law 7' Boulevard Pencil Tree
CA$200

Sponsored by Krinke Law & decorated by Cheryl, Evelynn & Bonnie, the retail value of this tree is approximately $450

Heritage Inn & Convention Centre 7' Kensington Pre-lit Tree item
Heritage Inn & Convention Centre 7' Kensington Pre-lit Tree
CA$300

Sponsored by the Heritage Inn & Convention Centre & decorated by Tidy Society, the retail value of this tree is approximately $650

Canadian Natural Resources 9' Slim Lighted Tree item
Canadian Natural Resources 9' Slim Lighted Tree
CA$300

Sponsored by Canadian Natural Resources & decorated by Kathleen Jensen, the retail value of this tree is approximately $750

City of Brooks 6' Charlie Brown Tree item
City of Brooks 6' Charlie Brown Tree
CA$200

Sponsored & decorated by the City of Brooks, the retail value of this tree is approximately $550

