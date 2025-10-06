Festival of Trees Silent Auction part 1

Starting bid
Donated by Sweet Tooth, this gift bag is valued at $60
Starting bid
Donated by Sportside Source for Sports - Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: January 5, 2026 @ 7:30 Section 226, Row 7, Seats 9 & 10 (Center Ice) valued at $500
Starting bid
Donated by The Pack, this set is valued at $285
Starting bid
Toro Power Shovel donated by BRK Equipment Rentals valued at $250
Starting bid
Donated by the Brooks Bandits, this includes a Bandits blanket & 2 adult + 2 youth tickets for the Teddy Bear Toss Game vs Langley Rivermen on Saturday, December 6th - valued at $125
Starting bid
Brooks In Touch Therapy Gift Certificate for Initial Manual Osteopathy appointment valued at $140
Starting bid
Donated by Frontier Signworks & Safey, this bundle includes a ladies Columbia jacket (size L), toque & $100 gift certificate
Starting bid
Custom Hat donated by Torq Well Servicing & the Yeaman Family - valued at $200
Starting bid
Donated by Hicks Jewellers these 10K white gold thick round diamond cut Hoop Earrings are valued at $285
Starting bid
Donated by Kent Stogre, choose from 1 of 4 Rifles - valued at $1500. All rifles are Ruger M77 Hawkeye with wood stock. Choose your caliber: .308 Win, .243 Win, 30-06 , or 7MM Remington Mag. All choices include Ruger rings & bases and a lock Buyer must provide a valid PAL card, drivers licence and email associated with PAL
Starting bid
Donated by Hicks Jewellers: Guardian Angel Keith Jack Sterling Silver Angel Pendant with quartz accent valued at $155
Starting bid
A collection of handmade earrings donated by Beck & Bow + a $50 gift certificate - all valued at $150
Starting bid
Donated by Hermann's Sausage Hut - Basket of delicious locally made jerky valued at $100
Starting bid
Donated by G&T's Boutique Country Cupboard - Tofino Towel indoor/outdoor blanket, decorative sachet & ornament valued at $175
Starting bid
Donated by Tara Stogre - Wrangler reversible lush throw, surprise book collection & candle valued at $150
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate Donated by Nikko Sushi
Starting bid
Donated by MiS Creationz Clara the Cow & a Rainbow Play Mat valued at $120
Starting bid
Donated by Xpressbooth - Moen Elongated Electric Heated Bidet Seat with Warm Water valued at $350
Starting bid
Donated by the Brooks Food Bank Foundation - Kids play kitchen & food valued at $120
Starting bid
Donated by Brooks MediSpa - Kala Light Therapy Lamp & Complimentary Sauna & Foot Pod valued at $260
Starting bid
Donated by Xpressbooth - 19" Stainless Steel Smokeless Firepit valued at $140 *actual product may vary from picture*
Starting bid
BB Permanent Jewelry Studio gift basket donated by Brandis Sunley valued at $215
Starting bid
Gift basket donated by Mane including hair products, candy & a $50 gift certificate from Stacy valued at $200
Starting bid
Donated by the Brooks Food Bank Foundation - KitchenAid Tilt-Head 4.5 quart Stand Mixer valued at $400
