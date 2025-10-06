Sales closed

Festival of Trees Silent Auction part 1

Pick-up location

1217 2 St W, Brooks, AB T1R 1P7, Canada

Sweet Tooth Candy Gift basket item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sweet Tooth, this gift bag is valued at $60

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Sportside Source for Sports - Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: January 5, 2026 @ 7:30 Section 226, Row 7, Seats 9 & 10 (Center Ice) valued at $500

The Pack $100 Gift Certificate + dog bowl set & mat item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Pack, this set is valued at $285

BRK Equipment Rentals Toro Power Shovel item
$20

Starting bid

Toro Power Shovel donated by BRK Equipment Rentals valued at $250

Brooks Bandits Package item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Brooks Bandits, this includes a Bandits blanket & 2 adult + 2 youth tickets for the Teddy Bear Toss Game vs Langley Rivermen on Saturday, December 6th - valued at $125

Brooks In Touch Therapy Gift Certificate item
$20

Starting bid

Brooks In Touch Therapy Gift Certificate for Initial Manual Osteopathy appointment valued at $140

Frontier Signworks & Safety bundle item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Frontier Signworks & Safey, this bundle includes a ladies Columbia jacket (size L), toque & $100 gift certificate

Custom Hat item
$20

Starting bid

Custom Hat donated by Torq Well Servicing & the Yeaman Family - valued at $200

Hicks Jewellers White Gold Hoop Earrings item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Hicks Jewellers these 10K white gold thick round diamond cut Hoop Earrings are valued at $285

Choice of Rifle item
Choice of Rifle
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Kent Stogre, choose from 1 of 4 Rifles - valued at $1500. All rifles are Ruger M77 Hawkeye with wood stock. Choose your caliber: .308 Win, .243 Win, 30-06 , or 7MM Remington Mag. All choices include Ruger rings & bases and a lock Buyer must provide a valid PAL card, drivers licence and email associated with PAL

Hicks Jewellers Keith Jack Guardian Angel item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Hicks Jewellers: Guardian Angel Keith Jack Sterling Silver Angel Pendant with quartz accent valued at $155

Beck & Bow Handmade Earrings & GC item
Beck & Bow Handmade Earrings & GC
$10

Starting bid

A collection of handmade earrings donated by Beck & Bow + a $50 gift certificate - all valued at $150

Hermann's Sausage Hut Jerky Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Hermann's Sausage Hut - Basket of delicious locally made jerky valued at $100

Tofino Towel Indoor/outdoor blanket item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by G&T's Boutique Country Cupboard - Tofino Towel indoor/outdoor blanket, decorative sachet & ornament valued at $175

Cozy Reading Set item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Tara Stogre - Wrangler reversible lush throw, surprise book collection & candle valued at $150

Nikko Sushi Gift Certificate item
$10

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate Donated by Nikko Sushi

Clara the Cow & Rainbow Play Mat item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by MiS Creationz Clara the Cow & a Rainbow Play Mat valued at $120

Moen Elongated Electric Heated Bidet Seat with Warm Water item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Xpressbooth - Moen Elongated Electric Heated Bidet Seat with Warm Water valued at $350

Kids Play Kitchen item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Brooks Food Bank Foundation - Kids play kitchen & food valued at $120

Kala Light Therapy Lamp & Voucher item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Brooks MediSpa - Kala Light Therapy Lamp & Complimentary Sauna & Foot Pod valued at $260

19" Stainless Steel Smokeless Firepit item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Xpressbooth - 19" Stainless Steel Smokeless Firepit valued at $140 *actual product may vary from picture*

BB Permanent Jewelry Studio gift basket item
$20

Starting bid

BB Permanent Jewelry Studio gift basket donated by Brandis Sunley valued at $215

Mane Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket donated by Mane including hair products, candy & a $50 gift certificate from Stacy valued at $200

KitchenAid Tilt-Head 4.5 quart Stand Mixer item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Brooks Food Bank Foundation - KitchenAid Tilt-Head 4.5 quart Stand Mixer valued at $400


