Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

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Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

About this event

Festivals Club: Bhajan Jamming & Buddha Purnima

NEW INDO CANADIAN CENTRE

1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada

Club Pass Holders - Pass & Event QR codes will be scanned.
$5

Required: Club Pass QR code + This event QR Code. Both QR codes will be scanned. Buy Clubs passes here: https://newicc.org/clubs.

Member
$12.50

This ticket is for members without Club Passes. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

Non-Member
$15

This ticket is for non-members. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

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