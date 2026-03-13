Festivals Club: Bhajan Jamming & Buddha Purnima

Hosted by
About this event
1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada
Required: Club Pass QR code + This event QR Code. Both QR codes will be scanned. Buy Clubs passes here: https://newicc.org/clubs.
This ticket is for members without Club Passes. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs
This ticket is for non-members. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!