2025 Family Party - 65 years at Cedar Park Pool

Hosted by
About this event
Entry for 1 individual
Entry for 2 adults and 2 or more children
1 Chicken Pita Wrap (chicken, lettuce, turnips, tomatoes, garlic sauce) & Potatoes
1 Chicken Pita Wrap (chicken, lettuce, turnips, tomatoes) & Potatoes
1 Beef Pita Wrap (Beef, lettuce, onions, turnips, tomatoes, hummus, sesame sauce) & Potatoes
1 Beef Pita Wrap (Beef, lettuce, onions, turnips, tomatoes) & Potatoes
1 Falafel Pita Wrap (falafel, lettuce, turnips, tomatoes hummus and sesame sauce) & potatoes
1 Falafel Pita Wrap (falafel, lettuce, turnips, tomatoes) & potatoes
1 Vegetarian Pita Wrap (eggplant, cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, hummus and sesame sauce) & potatoes
1 Vegetarian Pita Wrap (eggplant, cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips) & potatoes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!