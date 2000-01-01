Dzien Dziecka Journée des enfants Kid's Day

Here is more information ..
Parkowanie Darmowe
W cenie biletu dla dzieci ; hot dog, soczek , pop corn ,
wata cukrowa, wstęp, zabawy, makijaż.
Kuchnia oferuje polskie dania i piwo polskie.
Stationnement Gratuit
Le prix du billet d’enfant inclus ; hotdog , un jus ,
maïs soufflé , barbe à papa , l’entrée,
les activités, le maquillage. La cuisine offre des mets et la bière polonais.
Free Parking
The kid’s ticket includes ; hot dog , juice , popcorn , cotton candy , entrance ,
access to all activities, make up. We offer Polish meals and beer.
3+ latka/ans/years
1 Dziecko/Enfant/Kid : 20$
2 Dzieci/Enfants/Kids : 35$
3 Dzieci/Enfants/Kids : 50$
4 Dzieci/Enfants/Kids : 55$