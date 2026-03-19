FFBC Present's Muskoka Bible Camp (MBC) 2026

MBC Fishing Derby 2026

Presented by First Filipino Baptist Church

Are you the best angler in the congregation? Do you have the "secret spot" on Mary Lake? Prove it at our inaugural 3-Day Fishing Derby! Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, everyone has a chance to land the "Big One."





How It Works

* The Challenge: Catch the largest fish by length over three days.

* The Rules: Fishing License needed. Any legal catch from Mary Lake counts!

* To Enter: Snap a clear photo of your fish next to a measuring tape.

* The Fee: Only $5.00 to join the competition.





The Glory

The winner receives a special prize and official recognition during our grand closing session on July 25th!





Double Your Chances!

We want to see your catch! To enter the official MBC-wide contest as well, email your photo and details to:

[email protected]





Important Details

* Make sure to take a picture with measurements to Whatsup Group (TBA)

* Duration: July 22nd – July 24th.

* Winner Announced: Saturday Closing Session.





"Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men." — Matthew 4:19

(But this weekend, we’re looking for the biggest Bass, Pike, or Trout!)