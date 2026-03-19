FFBC Present's Muskoka Bible Camp (MBC) 2026

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About this event
Included:
Campground Tent Accomodation for 1,
Wenesday & Friday Buffet Dinner,
Camp Shirt (Please note your Size with your ticket)
Included:
Campground Tent Accomodation for 1,
Wenesday & Friday Buffet Dinner,
Camp Shirt (Please note your Size with your ticket)
Included:
Campground Tent Accomodation for 1,
Wenesday & Friday Buffet Dinner,
Camp Shirt (Please note your Size with your ticket)
MBC Fishing Derby 2026
Presented by First Filipino Baptist Church
Are you the best angler in the congregation? Do you have the "secret spot" on Mary Lake? Prove it at our inaugural 3-Day Fishing Derby! Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, everyone has a chance to land the "Big One."
How It Works
* The Challenge: Catch the largest fish by length over three days.
* The Rules: Fishing License needed. Any legal catch from Mary Lake counts!
* To Enter: Snap a clear photo of your fish next to a measuring tape.
* The Fee: Only $5.00 to join the competition.
The Glory
The winner receives a special prize and official recognition during our grand closing session on July 25th!
Double Your Chances!
We want to see your catch! To enter the official MBC-wide contest as well, email your photo and details to:
Important Details
* Make sure to take a picture with measurements to Whatsup Group (TBA)
* Duration: July 22nd – July 24th.
* Winner Announced: Saturday Closing Session.
"Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men." — Matthew 4:19
(But this weekend, we’re looking for the biggest Bass, Pike, or Trout!)
Thursday, July 23 | Following Dinner
Experience the Muskoka woods like never before! As the sun sets over Mary Lake, join your First Filipino Baptist Church family for a guided Night Hike through the beautiful MBC trails.
Discover the sounds of the forest after dark, spot the constellations, and enjoy a time of fellowship under the stars. It’s not just a walk; it’s an adventure for the soul!
Who Can Join?
Everyone! This hike is designed for all ages. Whether you are a toddler in a carrier, a energetic teen, or a senior who is able to walk, our pace will be easy and inclusive. We stay together, and no one gets left behind in the dark!
The Details:
When: Thursday, July 23, immediately following dinner (approx. 8:00 PM).
Where: Meeting at the [To be Advnced]
What to Bring: A flashlight or headlamp, sturdy walking shoes, and your favorite bug spray.
⚠️ Safety First:
To ensure everyone has a safe and "glow-ing" experience, all participants must fill out a Disclosure & Waiver Form before we hit the trail. These are available at the sign-up table. Parents must sign for children under 18.
"The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands." — Psalm 19:1
Friday, July 24 | 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM | The Pavilion
Join us at the Pavilion for an afternoon of color, creativity, and community! Whether you’re a pro or a first-timer, this is your chance to turn a plain shirt into a wearable masterpiece. This workshop is a fantastic way to bond with your church family while making a personalized souvenir of our 2026 Muskoka Retreat.
Cost: $3 per person
(Covers all professional dyes, supplies, and your take-home kit!)
To participate, please bring your own Plain White Cotton T-shirt.
What’s Included in Your $3 Workshop Kit
When you arrive at the Pavilion, you will receive everything you need to create your custom design:
Access to the "Rainbow Station": Unlimited use of our professional-grade "One-Step" textile dyes in over 15 vibrant colors.
1) The Tool Kit: High-elasticity rubber bands to create patterns like Spirals, Bullseyes, or Sunbursts.
2) Safety Gear: A fresh pair of disposable gloves to keep your hands clean while you work.
3) Preparation Station: Access to our "Dunk Buckets" to perfectly dampen your shirt so the dye sets deep into the fabric.
4) The "Take-Home" Package: * A heavy-duty Gallon Ziploc bag to safely transport your wet shirt back to your campsite or home.
5) After-Care Instruction Card: A step-by-step guide on how to rinse and wash your shirt so the colors stay bright forever!
If you or your family members require transportation from FFBC Toronto to MBC, we will have seats available and coordinated near the date!
The Cost: $10 per person.
Why? This small contribution helps the church coordinate the "Transit Team" and ensures we have enough vehicles for everyone. God Bless!
Departure: Wednesday, July 22 @ 12:00 PM (Sharp) from FFBC Toronto.
Return: Saturday, July 25 @ 12:45 PM from MBC Muskoka.
Passengers: Let us know if you need a special Assistance. Please note here or message Brother Mark Flores (416) 877 1222
Volunteer to carpool from FFBC to MBC and receive $20 in gas for every person you drive!
If you have extra seats in your vehicle and are willing to lead the way, please reach out to the Logistics Lead! Your support is greatly appreciated.
Drivers: Let us know how many seats you have available by PURCHASING THE #NUMBER# OF TICKETS!
Pick-up: Wednesday, July 22 @ 12:00 PM (Departing from FFBC).
Drop-off: Saturday, July 25 @ 12:45 PM (Returning to FFBC).
Appreciation: To say thank you, every volunteer driver will receive a $20 Gas Card to help with travel costs.
Preserve your memories of the 2026 Muskoka Bible Camp with this exclusive commemorative set. This package is available for purchase by any attendee who wants a physical and digital record of our time growing together in Christ.
What You Get for $40:
A Hardcover Memoir Book
A high-quality, Hardcover Photo Book that captures the heartbeat of the retreat.
Full-Color Action: Dedicated sections for the Fishing Derby, Scavenger Hunt, and Tie-Dye activities.
Fellowship Highlights: Candid shots from the MBC Buffet dinners and the "Explore the Grounds" free time.
Faith & Reflection: Photos of our Morning Prayer Walks and the Friday Night Campfire Worship.
USB "Digital Vault" Drive
A high-capacity USB Flash Drive containing all the media we’ve gathered throughout the week.
The 30-Minute Feature Film: A professionally edited video of the entire camp experience.
The Full Photo Gallery: Access to every single photo uploaded by the group (the high-res versions).
The Cinematic Trailers: Perfect for sharing with friends and family back home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!