Fiddle Fantasia 2025 Silent Auction

The Tale of the Gifted Prince is a new, family-friendly musical premiering at Theatre Calgary from February to March 2026, based on a Chinese folk tale and inspired by the book The Remarkable Journey of Prince Ren, featuring music by Daniel Green and book/lyrics by Lezlie Wade. It tells the story of Prince Ren, who must save his kingdom by seeking a shaman, discovering his humble gifts hold powerful magic.