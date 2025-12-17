Fiddle Fantasia 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Delight in a live theatre experience the whole family will love. A wonderful way to create memories while supporting CFA’s young musicians.
Experience an unforgettable night of orchestral collaboration with the Calgary Philharmonic. Perfect for music lovers looking to start the new year inspired.
Date: Friday, 23 January 2026 at 7:30 pm
Dive into Calgary’s premier live arts festival this January. A great pick for adventurous audiences who love innovative performance.
Celebrating our 40th year, the High Performance Rodeo is an annual festival featuring theatre, dance, comedy, music and so much more.
Enjoy a captivating theatrical production filled with imagination and heart. A lovely evening out for theatre enthusiasts. 2 tickets (on valid dates and price levels), to the production of The Tale of the Gifted Prince.
The Tale of the Gifted Prince is a new, family-friendly musical premiering at Theatre Calgary from February to March 2026, based on a Chinese folk tale and inspired by the book The Remarkable Journey of Prince Ren, featuring music by Daniel Green and book/lyrics by Lezlie Wade. It tells the story of Prince Ren, who must save his kingdom by seeking a shaman, discovering his humble gifts hold powerful magic.
A beautifully curated tea package by local business Matsu Kae Tea, for cozy winter days. Sip, savour, and unwind while supporting youth in music.
The package includes: 1 bag of Uji organic kabusecha, 1 bag of Yame kukicha, 1 bag of Ise organic bancha
Put your teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test in this immersive escape room experience. Fun for friends, families, or coworkers.
A delicious spread paired with a reusable chalkboard serving board—perfect for holiday hosting or gifting.
Enjoy a curated selection of Italian treats that bring flavour and warmth to any gathering.
Everything you need for a relaxed outdoor outing. Ideal for summer picnics, park concerts, or casual get-togethers.
A practical and high-quality collection for home cooks who love creating meals from scratch. Includes:
Show your team spirit with this classic fan favourite—perfect for game nights or the arena. One size L and one size XL.
Support your health and well-being with professional chiropractic services with Dr. Laura Vandertogt. A thoughtful self-care package.
Discover beautifully crafted eyewear at Brass Monocle, Calgary’s premium optical boutique. A stylish and practical package that helps you see—and look—your best while supporting youth music programs.
A fantastic collection for golf enthusiasts—perfect for the upcoming season.
A fun and unique pop-art piece that adds personality and colour to any collection.
A thoughtful package celebrating musicianship and instrument care.
Generously donated by long-time supporter VA Hill Fine Strings.
Create lasting memories with a professional photo session, beautifully displayed in a charming frame. Includes:
*Not redeemable for any other type of photo session.
A perfect blend of local craftsmanship and relaxation—enjoy an engaging tasting and unwind at home. Includes:
A stunning maple, walnut, and cherry wood cutting board paired with fine wines—ideal for entertaining.
Celebrate beauty and self-expression with a professional Beauty or Boudoir photo session and elegant jewelry. Includes:
*Not redeemable for any other type of photo session.
Warm up with artisan mugs and quality teas—perfect for winter evenings. Includes:
A lovely mix of beauty products and stylish accessories for a little everyday indulgence. Includes:
An essential safety tool for winter adventurers—practical, thoughtful, and timely.
Art piece by Calgary artist Raylee
Art piece by Calgary artist Isenmila Chisom.
Art piece by Calgary artist Lisa Nylen.
