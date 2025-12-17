Hosted by

The Calgary Fiddlers Association

Fiddle Fantasia 2025 Silent Auction

Storybook Theatre Family Pass, 4 Tickets (valued at $160) item
$50

Starting bid

Delight in a live theatre experience the whole family will love. A wonderful way to create memories while supporting CFA’s young musicians.

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (valued at $83) item
$20

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable night of orchestral collaboration with the Calgary Philharmonic. Perfect for music lovers looking to start the new year inspired.
Date: Friday, 23 January 2026 at 7:30 pm

High Performance Rodeo Tickets (valued at $120) item
$35

Starting bid

Dive into Calgary’s premier live arts festival this January. A great pick for adventurous audiences who love innovative performance.

Join us January 13 to 31, 2026!

Celebrating our 40th year, the High Performance Rodeo is an annual festival featuring theatre, dance, comedy, music and so much more.

Theatre Calgary (valued at $204) item
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a captivating theatrical production filled with imagination and heart. A lovely evening out for theatre enthusiasts. 2 tickets (on valid dates and price levels), to the production of The Tale of the Gifted Prince.


The Tale of the Gifted Prince is a new, family-friendly musical premiering at Theatre Calgary from February to March 2026, based on a Chinese folk tale and inspired by the book The Remarkable Journey of Prince Ren, featuring music by Daniel Green and book/lyrics by Lezlie Wade. It tells the story of Prince Ren, who must save his kingdom by seeking a shaman, discovering his humble gifts hold powerful magic.

Matzu Kaze Tea (valued at $84) item
$25

Starting bid

A beautifully curated tea package by local business Matsu Kae Tea, for cozy winter days. Sip, savour, and unwind while supporting youth in music.

The package includes: 1 bag of Uji organic kabusecha, 1 bag of Yame kukicha, 1 bag of Ise organic bancha

Escape Room - Shinoby scroll (valued at $47) item
$15

Starting bid

Put your teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test in this immersive escape room experience. Fun for friends, families, or coworkers.

Charcuterie and Chalkboard (valued at $84) item
Charcuterie and Chalkboard (valued at $84)
$25

Starting bid

A delicious spread paired with a reusable chalkboard serving board—perfect for holiday hosting or gifting.

Italian Gift Basket (valued at $85) item
Italian Gift Basket (valued at $85)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a curated selection of Italian treats that bring flavour and warmth to any gathering.

Rolling Picnic Basket + Craft Beer (valued at $120) item
Rolling Picnic Basket + Craft Beer (valued at $120)
$35

Starting bid

Everything you need for a relaxed outdoor outing. Ideal for summer picnics, park concerts, or casual get-togethers.

Italian Dinner Package (valued at $290) item
Italian Dinner Package (valued at $290)
$85

Starting bid

A practical and high-quality collection for home cooks who love creating meals from scratch. Includes:

  • high quality pan
  • silicone utensils
  • towels
  • pasta
Oilers Jerseys ($120) item
Oilers Jerseys ($120)
$35

Starting bid

Show your team spirit with this classic fan favourite—perfect for game nights or the arena. One size L and one size XL.

Maui Jim Sunglasses (valued at $419) item
Maui Jim Sunglasses (valued at $419)
$100

Starting bid

The Wellness Studio - Chiro session (valued at $150) item
The Wellness Studio - Chiro session (valued at $150)
$45

Starting bid

Support your health and well-being with professional chiropractic services with Dr. Laura Vandertogt. A thoughtful self-care package.

Brass Monocle Giftcard (valued at $300) item
$100

Starting bid

Discover beautifully crafted eyewear at Brass Monocle, Calgary’s premium optical boutique. A stylish and practical package that helps you see—and look—your best while supporting youth music programs.

Golf Basket (valued at $310) item
Golf Basket (valued at $310)
$90

Starting bid

A fantastic collection for golf enthusiasts—perfect for the upcoming season.

Pop Art Labubu x Pronunce Wings of Fortune (valued at $90) item
$25

Starting bid

A fun and unique pop-art piece that adds personality and colour to any collection.

Violinist Care Package + Picture Frame (valued at $436) item
Violinist Care Package + Picture Frame (valued at $436)
$130

Starting bid

A thoughtful package celebrating musicianship and instrument care.
Generously donated by long-time supporter VA Hill Fine Strings.

Family Memories Package (valued at $450) item
Family Memories Package (valued at $450)
$130

Starting bid

Create lasting memories with a professional photo session, beautifully displayed in a charming frame. Includes:

  • Pre-consultation meeting to plan your photo experience
  • Guide with tips on how to get ready for your session
  • 1 hour of photography time
  • 2 digital images of your choice
  • $100 towards the Collections and digital images
  • Online video with your photos, for sharing with your loved ones
  • beautiful photo frame

*Not redeemable for any other type of photo session.

Spirits & Relaxation (value $164) item
Spirits & Relaxation (value $164)
$50

Starting bid

A perfect blend of local craftsmanship and relaxation—enjoy an engaging tasting and unwind at home. Includes:

  • Tour and tasting at Two Rivers Distillery for up to 4 people
  • Reed Diffuser & essential oil from Greenbriar Market and Refilery
Handmade Cutting Board and Wines (Valued at $300) item
Handmade Cutting Board and Wines (Valued at $300)
$90

Starting bid

A stunning maple, walnut, and cherry wood cutting board paired with fine wines—ideal for entertaining.

Celebrating HER (valued at $515) item
Celebrating HER (valued at $515)
$150

Starting bid

Celebrate beauty and self-expression with a professional Beauty or Boudoir photo session and elegant jewelry. Includes:

  • Pre-consultation meeting to plan your photo experience
  • Guide with tips on how to get ready for your session
  • 1.5 hours for 3 outfits
  • 2 digital images
  • $100 discount towards Collections and digital images
  • jewelry set from Pink + Pretty

*Not redeemable for any other type of photo session.

The Cozy Tea Package (valued at $160) item
The Cozy Tea Package (valued at $160) item
The Cozy Tea Package (valued at $160)
$30

Starting bid

Warm up with artisan mugs and quality teas—perfect for winter evenings. Includes:

  • set of two mugs handmade by a local emerging artist
  • tea package from the Tea Trader (Christmas Rooibos, Christmas Blend, Calendon Ginger Chai, Rocky Mountain Chai, tea measuring spoon, tea infuser)
The Indulgence Package (valued at $209) item
The Indulgence Package (valued at $209)
$60

Starting bid

A lovely mix of beauty products and stylish accessories for a little everyday indulgence. Includes:

  • handmade earrings by Calgary indigenous artist Emertson Cree Designs
  • Mary Kay Products (cleanser, exfoliating powder, nourishing oil, hand cream)
Avalanche Shovel (valued at $90) item
Avalanche Shovel (valued at $90)
$30

Starting bid

An essential safety tool for winter adventurers—practical, thoughtful, and timely.

"Jellyfish" - Art Fiddle (valued at $500) item
"Jellyfish" - Art Fiddle (valued at $500)
$150

Starting bid

Art piece by Calgary artist Raylee

Art Fiddle (valued at $500) item
Art Fiddle (valued at $500)
$150

Starting bid

Art piece by Calgary artist Isenmila Chisom.

Art Fiddle (valued at $500) item
Art Fiddle (valued at $500)
$150

Starting bid

Art piece by Calgary artist Lisa Nylen.

