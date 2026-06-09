The Calgary Fiddlers Association

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The Calgary Fiddlers Association

About this raffle

Fiddle Frenzy Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$3

Online purchases are not automatically entered. Pick up your tickets at the raffle table and place them in the prize bags of your choice.

Five chances of winning
$12

Online purchases are not automatically entered. Pick up your tickets at the raffle table and place them in the prize bags of your choice.

Ten chances of winning
$20

Online purchases are not automatically entered. Pick up your tickets at the raffle table and place them in the prize bags of your choice.

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