Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

Hosted by

Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

About this event

<strong>Quebec City Pride - Community Day 2026</strong>

Organization – Annual budget under $25,000
$114.98

Fees : 100 $

GST : 5 $

QST : 9.98 $

Organization – Annual budget over $25,000
$344.93

Fees : 300 $

GST : 15 $

QST : 29.93 $

Union, political party, or government organization
$862.31

Fees : 750 $

GST : 37.50 $

QST : 74.81 $

Business – Annual budget under $500,000
$574.88

Fees : 500 $

GST : 25 $

QST : 49.88 $

Business – Annual budget over $500,000
$862.31

Fees : 750 $

GST : 37.50 $

QST : 74.81 $

Tent Rental and Anchoring Weights
$287.44

Anchoring weights, setup and dismantling included. Only the roof is included, so there are no walls.


You also have the option of using your own tent. If you bring your own tent, please provide anchoring weights.


Fee: $250

GST: $12.50

QST: $24.94

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