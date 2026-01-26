<strong>Quebec City Pride - Community Day 2026</strong>

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About this event
Fees : 100 $
GST : 5 $
QST : 9.98 $
Fees : 300 $
GST : 15 $
QST : 29.93 $
Fees : 750 $
GST : 37.50 $
QST : 74.81 $
Fees : 500 $
GST : 25 $
QST : 49.88 $
Fees : 750 $
GST : 37.50 $
QST : 74.81 $
Anchoring weights, setup and dismantling included. Only the roof is included, so there are no walls.
You also have the option of using your own tent. If you bring your own tent, please provide anchoring weights.
Fee: $250
GST: $12.50
QST: $24.94
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