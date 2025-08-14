Fight Night!

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. We regret we are unable to offer refunds.
Once youth tickets are sold out, please purchase general admission tickets regardless of age.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. We regret we are unable to offer refunds.
Includes: Access to a VIP reception @ 6:00 PM + intermission and post event gatherings on the 2nd floor patio. Reserved seating & 2 drink tickets
Includes: Access to a VIP reception @ 6:00 PM + intermission and post event gatherings on the 2nd floor patio.
Reserved seating & 2 drink tickets
Includes: Access to a VIP reception @ 6:00 PM + intermission and post event gatherings on the 2nd floor patio.
Reserved seating & 2 drink tickets
$
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