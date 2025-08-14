13th Round Fight for Life

Hosted by

13th Round Fight for Life

About this event

Fight Night!

27 Primrose Avenue Toronto ON M6H 3V1

General Admission (19+)
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. We regret we are unable to offer refunds.

Youth Ticket (under 19)
$25

Once youth tickets are sold out, please purchase general admission tickets regardless of age.


Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. We regret we are unable to offer refunds.

VIP Ticket - 1st Row
$300

Includes: Access to a VIP reception @ 6:00 PM + intermission and post event gatherings on the 2nd floor patio. Reserved seating & 2 drink tickets

VIP Ticket - 2nd Row
$250

Includes: Access to a VIP reception @ 6:00 PM + intermission and post event gatherings on the 2nd floor patio.

Reserved seating & 2 drink tickets

VIP Ticket - 3rd Row
$225

Includes: Access to a VIP reception @ 6:00 PM + intermission and post event gatherings on the 2nd floor patio.

Reserved seating & 2 drink tickets

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