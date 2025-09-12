Filipino Language School (Fall 2025)- reference only

This ticket secures your child’s enrollment in the Filipino School.



Available until October 22, 2025, noon (Pacific Standard Time).



Refund Policy

We understand that plans can change. While we don’t offer refunds, your registration can be credited toward a future class within 6 months. Just let us know in writing no later than 48 hours before the first class so we can offer your child’s spot to another family. Credits expire after 6 months.