A circular logo with the text "Filles d'Honorius & Wilfrid" is framed by floral and leaf motifs against a light background with horizontal lines.
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About this shop

Daughters of Honorius and Wilfrid -Lazaro

Franco-American Micro-Open House
$10

At Maison de la culture de Bellechasse-2:00 PM

On the agenda:

Susan Pinette Presentation of the University of Orono and its Franco-American Studies Program


Robert Sylvain Mémère’s notebook


Martin Aucoin Presentation on traditional Québécois music


Brad Cormier Remarks on Franco-American relations


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Filles d'Honorius et Wilfrid Laboratory Show
$22

At Maison de la culture de Bellechasse-7:00 PM

A scenic and memorial creation show, created by Valérie Bilodeau and Abby Paige, combining storytelling, theater, and music.

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Traditional 'Jam' Musical Evening
$18

At Maison de la culture de Bellechasse-9:00 PM

An evening of traditional music where you can participate. Hosted by Martin Aucoin. Don't forget your instrument!


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Night at Motel Lazaro item
Night at Motel Lazaro
$118

$118 per room/per night

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Visit to the Museum of the Sisters of N-Dame-du Perpétuel-Secours item
Visit to the Museum of the Sisters of N-Dame-du Perpétuel-Secours
$15

Saturday-10:30 AM. Duration 1.5 hours. By reservation.

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Traditional Quebecois Soup item
Traditional Quebecois Soup
$34

Café le Perpétuel Saturday, July 11 at 5pm. Including taxes and tip.

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Traditional Quebecois Brunch item
Traditional Quebecois Brunch
$29

Café le Perpétuel. Sunday, July 12, starting at 8am.

A traditional Quebecois brunch. By reservation. Including taxes and tip.

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