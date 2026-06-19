Daughters of Honorius and Wilfrid -Lazaro

Offered by
About this shop
At Maison de la culture de Bellechasse-2:00 PM
On the agenda:
Susan Pinette Presentation of the University of Orono and its Franco-American Studies Program
Robert Sylvain Mémère’s notebook
Martin Aucoin Presentation on traditional Québécois music
Brad Cormier Remarks on Franco-American relations
At Maison de la culture de Bellechasse-7:00 PM
A scenic and memorial creation show, created by Valérie Bilodeau and Abby Paige, combining storytelling, theater, and music.
At Maison de la culture de Bellechasse-9:00 PM
An evening of traditional music where you can participate. Hosted by Martin Aucoin. Don't forget your instrument!
$118 per room/per night
Saturday-10:30 AM. Duration 1.5 hours. By reservation.
Café le Perpétuel Saturday, July 11 at 5pm. Including taxes and tip.
Café le Perpétuel. Sunday, July 12, starting at 8am.
A traditional Quebecois brunch. By reservation. Including taxes and tip.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!