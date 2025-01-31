Film Screening: Three Films by Jocelyne Saab

Suggested donation of $10 -
PLEASE NOTE: As a charitable organization, UNIT/PITT is listed as the recipient of donations. However, 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales and subsequent donations will go to the artists and speakers, the Palestinian Youth Movement and Lebanese Red Cross, disbursed by Cinema Workers for Palestine. This includes the 'Add a donation for UNIT/PITT Society for Art And Critical Awareness' section below.
If you would like to RSVP for this screening and if price accessibility is a barrier, email us at [email protected]
. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Donations can also be made in person at the event.
Proof of donations sent to the Palestinian Youth Movement and Lebanese Red Cross will be shared publicly via CWP's social media streams.
