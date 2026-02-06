FINAL DRAWS EVENT! Our Village Community Scavenger Hunt

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Full dinner portion. Includes garlic toast, salad or fries, and a pop. Includes a ticket for the door prize and a chance to spin to win!
Full dinner portion. Includes garlic toast, salad or fries, and a pop. Includes a ticket for the door prize and a chance to spin to win!
Full dinner portion, includes salad or fries and a pop. Includes a ticket for the door prize and a chance to spin to win!
Includes fries & a kids drink
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