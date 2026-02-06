Steinbach Family Resource Centre Inc.

Hosted by

Steinbach Family Resource Centre Inc.

About this event

FINAL DRAWS EVENT! Our Village Community Scavenger Hunt

350 Park Rd E

Steinbach, MB R5G 1V4, Canada

Adult - Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$30

Full dinner portion. Includes garlic toast, salad or fries, and a pop. Includes a ticket for the door prize and a chance to spin to win!

Adult - Fettucine Alfredo
$30

Full dinner portion. Includes garlic toast, salad or fries, and a pop. Includes a ticket for the door prize and a chance to spin to win!

Adult - Chicken Parmesan
$35

Full dinner portion, includes salad or fries and a pop. Includes a ticket for the door prize and a chance to spin to win!

Child - Choice of Chicken Fingers or Grilled Cheese
$15

Includes fries & a kids drink

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!