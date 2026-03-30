Fine Art auction supporting Miss Indigenous Canada charity Sunshine House

Title: Foxy

Artist: Carole Rodrigue, Canadian wildlife fine artist

Medium: Oil on canvas

Valued: $2300

About the artwork: "Foxy was inspired by my love of wildlife and foxes. There's something about foxes that I love painting: the rich colour of their fur, how they look well dressed, their eyes, and their natural ease of drawing close to humans in a non-threatening way. Years ago, I used to have a fox that would come to my living room window and wait for dinner scraps. One time, this fox walked next to me for a bit, right at my side, as I took a walk. It probably thought I had food, and left when it realized I didn't. Since then, I've had a fondness for them. While I painted Foxy, I was nearly finished when I was suddenly inspired to redo the background in a fun way and paint an interpretation of a fancy crown, fitting for a wild animal, which is part of nature's royalty."